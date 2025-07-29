Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

T1 Energy claims polysilicon and AD/CVD tariffs will ‘boost’ US industry. Will they?

By Will Norman
Manufacturing, Cell Processing, Markets & Finance, Policy
Americas

Latest

Shell’s Savion sets up Ares-backed solar project ownership vehicle

News

Assessing the risk of UV stress on high-efficiency solar technologies

Features, Guest Blog

T1 Energy claims polysilicon and AD/CVD tariffs will ‘boost’ US industry. Will they?

News

Repsol sells 40% stake in Hecate Energy, settles legal dispute

News

Spain to invest €480 million in renewables manufacturing

News

China’s PV industry mid-2025 review: Sharp production decline as manufacturing chain faces “cold wave”

News

Atlas Renewable Energy secures US$179 million to build 579MW Brazilian solar complex

News

Navigating the new reality: Implications of the 45V clean hydrogen tax credit extension

Features, Editors' Blog

Zelestra, EDP sign ‘first’ solar-plus-storage PPA in Spain

News

TotalEnergies breaks ground on 1GW Basra solar farm in Iraq

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A T1 Energy facility.
The company said it “supports” the DOC’s Section 232 investigation into polysilicon imports. Image: T1 Energy.

US-based solar manufacturer T1 Energy has expressed support for the US government’s tariff investigations into global polysilicon imports and solar products from Laos, Indonesia and India.

In the last month, the US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced a probe into polysilicon imports to the US and a new antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) investigation into solar products from Chinese-backed firms in Laos and Indonesia and Indian firms shipping to the US.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

T1 Energy currently operates a module manufacturing facility near Dallas, Texas, and plans to produce solar cells at a planned 5GW facility outside Austin. The company was formed when Freyr Battery – as it was formerly known – bought the Dallas module facility from Chinese solar manufacturing giant TrinaSolar in December 2024.

Section 232

The company said it “supports” the DOC’s Section 232 investigation into polysilicon imports. The investigation reportedly seeks to determine the effects of polysilicon imports to the US, how they affect domestic production, and the role of foreign supply chains in meeting domestic demand.

In a public statement, T1 Energy said it believes the investigation “will result in strengthening US energy security and boosting American advanced manufacturing.”

It also said its “contract to purchase hyper-pure American polysilicon would likely be advantaged by any potential tariffs or import restrictions that result from this case.”

T1 Energy has not yet announced who it has signed polysilicon supply contract with, but in its most recent public financial filing it said: “We are sourcing polysilicon, the key raw material in solar equipment production, from the United States”.

AD/CVD

The company also said it planned to file in support of the new AD/CVD tariffs.

“T1 expects to benefit from potential tariffs under this case, which will support the Company’s efforts to build a vertically integrated supply chain including the G2_Austin solar cell manufacturing facility,” the company said.

The AD/CVD case was brought by a group representing a handful of US solar manufacturers, including First Solar, Hanwha Qcells and Mission Solar. As a cadmium telluride (CdTe) technology module producer, First Solar would be unaffected by tariffs on silicon imports, and both Qcells and Mission Solar have captive supply of polysilicon and other upstream components via their Korean owners, Hanwha Solutions and OCI Group. Other competitor manufacturers are likely more exposed to unpredictable tariff rates.

Daniel Barcelo, CEO of T1 Energy, said: “It is time to bring back American manufacturing. We’re doing that at T1 Energy. The Commerce Department’s 232 polysilicon investigation and the Solar 4 AD/CVD case should strengthen our efforts to build an American advanced manufacturing champion. We believe these cases will put the wind at our back and provide the right policy environment to execute our business plan.”

T1 Energy has historic form in supporting tariffs. Barcelo said that Donald Trump’s “reciprocal” global tariffs announced earlier this year “dovetail with” T1 Energy’s strategy, and anticipated “financial benefits” from the scheme.  

Analysis: The impact of tariffs

Last week, energy market intelligence firm Wood Mackenzie warned that targeted tariffs on polysilicon were the biggest “supply vulnerability” facing the US solar sector, and could “choke the entire US solar market.”

The US currently has relatively little polysilicon capacity, and zero operational solar ingot or wafer capacity, which are the supply steps between polysilicon and solar cells. Those facilities take years to build, which Woodmac said could lead to supply shortages if the global market (which is overwhelmingly dominated by China) becomes less accessible to US companies.

As with the changes to tax credits for renewable energy, the actual impact of tariffs on the US solar sector isn’t yet clear.

In contrast to Wood Mackenzie, PV Tech heard from a leading industry analyst that potential tariffs on polysilicon might have a limited impact because the price of polysilicon and its derivatives—like solar wafers—is so low. Wafer prices have been as low as US$0.02 per watt recently; a 50% tariff would make the price US$0.03 per watt.

While this assessment doesn’t represent a severe vulnerability, it also offers little towards T1’s claim of the potential tariffs “boosting American advanced manufacturing”.

There is precedent for AD/CVD cases in the solar industry. Many in the sector have opposed them, saying they can cause uncertainty and supply bottlenecks. There have been two in recent years, focused on modules and cells coming from Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia and Thailand via Chinese-backed companies.

Woodmac said the AD/CVD for cells caused a 12% increase in module prices year-on-year, and industry consultancy Clean Energy Associates (CEA) forecast a “bottleneck” in solar cell supply as a result of the measures.

Supply of solar cells from countries that have not been subject to AD/CVD investigations is scarce, which is likely to increase the price of cells in the US market and ultimately increase the price of modules. Combined with the changes to incentives under the budget reconciliation bill, which make it harder to access tax credits both for building US solar manufacturing capacity and buying modules with domestic content, the majority of solar manufacturers in the US will be challenged to keep their costs competitive.

In comments to PV Tech, Aaron Halimi, head of developer Renewable Properties, said that while developers “want to buy US products”, financial realities will ultimately dictate their decision.

“At a certain point, we’ll have to weigh the costs of tariffs and US domestic content,” Halimi said. The domestic content bonus for using US-made products is available to developers until the investment tax credit (ITC) ends next year.

He continued: “One way or another, we want to build our projects, and if the economics are better for procuring equipment from outside the US, we’ll have to do that to reduce the impact on our costs and ultimately for electricity prices.”

The latest edition of our quarterly journal, PV Tech Power, leads with an in-depth analysis of the changing fortunes for US solar, including the impact of tax changes and tariffs on manufacturers.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
More Info
AD/CVD, c-si manufacturing, cell manufacturing, celltechusa, china, india, polysilicon supply, pv modules, solar pv, t1 energy, tariffs, us

Read Next

Shell_logo_-_Credit_Shell_James_Goldman__750_420_s_c1

Shell’s Savion sets up Ares-backed solar project ownership vehicle

July 29, 2025
US renewables developer Savion, a subsidiary of global oil giant Shell, has formed a new company to take ownership of its solar projects after development.
UVID chamber testing solar panels

Assessing the risk of UV stress on high-efficiency solar technologies

July 29, 2025
Kiwa PVEL examines the ultraviolet-induced degradation (UVID) results on n-type technology from its latest PV Module Reliability Scorecard.
Repsol agreed to sell its 40% stake to Hecate, enabling both companies to move forward independently and focus on their respective strategic goals. Image: Repsol/Flickr.

Repsol sells 40% stake in Hecate Energy, settles legal dispute

July 29, 2025
Spanish oil major Repsol has agreed to sell 40% stake in US renewables developer Hecate Energy, settling outstanding dispute.
Honorary Chairman of China PV Industry Association Wang Bohua, Image: China PV Industry Association (CPIA)

China’s PV industry mid-2025 review: Sharp production decline as manufacturing chain faces “cold wave”

July 29, 2025
China's PV industry faced significant challenges, with production across the manufacturing chain growing at a slow pace, according to CPIA.
A photo of the 2024 Green Hydrogen Summit North America

Navigating the new reality: Implications of the 45V clean hydrogen tax credit extension

July 28, 2025
In a webinar hosted by Informa Markets, industry experts gathered to dissect the implications of the 45V clean hydrogen tax credit extension.
A Zelestra project in Spain.

Zelestra, EDP sign ‘first’ solar-plus-storage PPA in Spain

July 28, 2025
Spanish energy firm Zelestra and Portuguese utility EDP have signed what they call the “first” solar-plus-storage power purchase agreement (PPA) in the Spanish renewables market.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Atlas Renewable Energy secures US$179 million to build 579MW Brazilian solar complex

News

Zelestra, EDP sign ‘first’ solar-plus-storage PPA in Spain

News

Australia’s CEFC bags ‘record-breaking year’ for clean energy investment

News

Spain to invest €480 million in renewables manufacturing

News

KKR to tap into Australia’s C&I DER market via new AU$500 million investment

News

Xcel Energy to build 2GW of renewables in Texas and New Mexico

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 2, 2025
Mexico City, Mexico

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.