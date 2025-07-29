Subscribe To Premium
Shell’s Savion sets up Ares-backed solar project ownership vehicle

By Will Norman
Assessing the risk of UV stress on high-efficiency solar technologies

T1 Energy claims polysilicon and AD/CVD tariffs will ‘boost’ US industry. Will they?

Repsol sells 40% stake in Hecate Energy, settles legal dispute

Spain to invest €480 million in renewables manufacturing

China’s PV industry mid-2025 review: Sharp production decline as manufacturing chain faces “cold wave”

Atlas Renewable Energy secures US$179 million to build 579MW Brazilian solar complex

Navigating the new reality: Implications of the 45V clean hydrogen tax credit extension

Zelestra, EDP sign ‘first’ solar-plus-storage PPA in Spain

TotalEnergies breaks ground on 1GW Basra solar farm in Iraq

The new entity, Tango Holdings, is a joint venture between Savion Equity and Ares Infrastructure Opportunities. Image: Shell/James Goldman.

US renewable power developer Savion, a subsidiary of global oil giant Shell, has formed a new company to take ownership of its solar projects after development.

The new entity, Tango Holdings, is a joint venture (JV) between Savion Equity and US-based investment firm Ares Infrastructure Opportunities. The new company is 80% owned by Ares and 20% by Savion.

Savion has so far transferred the majority ownership of five solar PV projects, with a combined 496MW of generation capacity, to Tango Holdings. In a statement, it said Tango has “equity interests in the Martin County Solar Project, the Kiowa County Solar Project, and in three additional solar projects currently under construction.”

Shell Renewable Asset Management International will oversee asset management of the projects owned by Tango.

According to its website, Savion currently has three solar projects in operation: the Martin County project, the Kiowa project and the Madison Field project.

The company said that the deal “reflects Shell’s strategy to selectively develop renewable generation projects and reduce ownership as they mature,” effectively, to build projects and sell them off.

It said the strategy would enable Shell to “build scale efficiently, improve capital returns and maintain cost discipline.”

Savion said it has a total of 3,049MW of solar PV and energy storage assets either operational, under construction or in development. As those projects reach operations, the transfer of capacity to Tango Holdings may continue.

“The investment by Ares is a testament to Savion’s success building and operating assets that deliver renewable power to key energy markets in the USA” said Greg Joiner, executive vice president for power at Shell.

According to climate organisation Global Witness, Shell’s investment in renewables fell by 5% in 2024 while its expenditure on oil and gas increased. In 2023, Shell weakened its emissions-cutting targets from 20% to “15-20%”.

