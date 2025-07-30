Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Kyrgyzstan signs investment deals with Vietnamese firms for 1.9GW solar PV power plant

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Projects, Companies, Markets & Finance, Power Plants
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

IEA: Renewables to cover 90% of the electricity demand increase forecast for 2025

News

Nextracker moves into AI and robotics, posts US$864 million in revenue

News

Kyrgyzstan signs investment deals with Vietnamese firms for 1.9GW solar PV power plant

News

Soltec to sell 80% stake in restructuring plan

News

Shell’s Savion sets up Ares-backed solar project ownership vehicle

News

Assessing the risk of UV stress on high-efficiency solar technologies

Features, Guest Blog

T1 Energy claims polysilicon and AD/CVD tariffs will ‘boost’ US industry. Will they?

News

Repsol sells 40% stake in Hecate Energy, settles legal dispute

News

Spain to invest €480 million in renewables manufacturing

News

China’s PV industry mid-2025 review: Sharp production decline as manufacturing chain faces “cold wave”

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The project is scheduled for completion in 2027 and will be financed through foreign investment. Image: Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Government of Kyrgyzstan has signed two investment deals with Vietnamese firms Rox Energy Global and RECA LLC for the development of a 1.9GW solar project in the village of Kyzyl-Uruk in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. 

As a result of a bilateral agreement between the Minister of Energy, RECA LLC and Rox Energy Global, an investment agreement was signed for the project. Currently in its initial phase, the project is scheduled for completion in 2027 and will be financed through foreign investment. Once operational, it will be one of the largest solar projects in the region. 

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for renewable energy cooperation, focusing on the solar power project in the Kyrgyz Republic. The agreement meeting also covered land allocation, grid connection, and state support, the ministry said. The project will be funded through foreign investment. 

Earlier this month, the Minister of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic, Taalaibek Ibrayev, visited the Issyk-Kul region to review the initial preparatory work for the construction of the solar power plant.  

According to the company, construction of the solar farm is underway with equipment delivered to the site, modular housing and offices installed, electricity setup in progress, and access roads being built. Land leveling will begin next to prepare for solar panel installation. 

As of the end of last year, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) reported that Kyrgyzstan had 0MW installed solar capacity, highlighting the early stage of its solar market

asia, central asia, kyrgyzstan, pv power plants, RECA LLC, ROX Energy Global, solar pv, vietnam

Read Next

Image: Nextracker

Nextracker moves into AI and robotics, posts US$864 million in revenue

July 30, 2025
US solar tracker manufacturer Nextracker recorded revenues of US$864 million and a gross margin of 32.6% in the quarter ending June 27, 2025.
Shell_logo_-_Credit_Shell_James_Goldman__750_420_s_c1

Shell’s Savion sets up Ares-backed solar project ownership vehicle

July 29, 2025
US renewables developer Savion, a subsidiary of global oil giant Shell, has formed a new company to take ownership of its solar projects after development.
A T1 Energy facility.

T1 Energy claims polysilicon and AD/CVD tariffs will ‘boost’ US industry. Will they?

July 29, 2025
US-based solar manufacturer T1 Energy has expressed support for the US government’s tariff investigations into global polysilicon imports and solar products from Laos, Indonesia and India.
A Zelestra project in Spain.

Zelestra, EDP sign ‘first’ solar-plus-storage PPA in Spain

July 28, 2025
Spanish energy firm Zelestra and Portuguese utility EDP have signed what they call the “first” solar-plus-storage power purchase agreement (PPA) in the Spanish renewables market.
totalenergies

TotalEnergies breaks ground on 1GW Basra solar farm in Iraq

July 28, 2025
French energy major TotalEnergies has begun the construction of its 1GW solar farm in the Basra region of southern Iraq. 
Image: CEFC

Australia’s CEFC bags ‘record-breaking year’ for clean energy investment

July 28, 2025
Australia’s Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) has announced it has invested a record AU$4.7 billion (US$3.09 billion) in large-scale renewables, energy storage, and transmission projects during the 12-month period ending 30 June 2025.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Shell’s Savion sets up Ares-backed solar project ownership vehicle

News

Atlas Renewable Energy secures US$179 million to build 579MW Brazilian solar complex

News

Spain to invest €480 million in renewables manufacturing

News

China’s PV industry mid-2025 review: Sharp production decline as manufacturing chain faces “cold wave”

News

Xcel Energy to build 2GW of renewables in Texas and New Mexico

News

T1 Energy claims polysilicon and AD/CVD tariffs will ‘boost’ US industry. Will they?

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 2, 2025
Mexico City, Mexico

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.