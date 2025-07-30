Kyrgyzstan signs investment deals with Vietnamese firms for 1.9GW solar PV power plant

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for renewable energy cooperation, focusing on the solar power project in the Kyrgyz Republic. The agreement meeting also covered land allocation, grid connection, and state support, the ministry said. The project will be funded through foreign investment.

Earlier this month, the Minister of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic, Taalaibek Ibrayev, visited the Issyk-Kul region to review the initial preparatory work for the construction of the solar power plant.

According to the company, construction of the solar farm is underway with equipment delivered to the site, modular housing and offices installed, electricity setup in progress, and access roads being built. Land leveling will begin next to prepare for solar panel installation.

As of the end of last year, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) reported that Kyrgyzstan had 0MW installed solar capacity, highlighting the early stage of its solar market