Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Features, Guest Blog

Assessing the risk of UV stress on high-efficiency solar technologies

By Archana Sinha and Tristan Erion-Lorico at Kiwa PVEL
Manufacturing, Modules
Americas

Latest

Shell’s Savion sets up Ares-backed solar project ownership vehicle

News

Assessing the risk of UV stress on high-efficiency solar technologies

Features, Guest Blog

T1 Energy claims polysilicon and AD/CVD tariffs will ‘boost’ US industry. Will they?

News

Repsol sells 40% stake in Hecate Energy, settles legal dispute

News

Spain to invest €480 million in renewables manufacturing

News

China’s PV industry mid-2025 review: Sharp production decline as manufacturing chain faces “cold wave”

News

Atlas Renewable Energy secures US$179 million to build 579MW Brazilian solar complex

News

Navigating the new reality: Implications of the 45V clean hydrogen tax credit extension

Features, Editors' Blog

Zelestra, EDP sign ‘first’ solar-plus-storage PPA in Spain

News

TotalEnergies breaks ground on 1GW Basra solar farm in Iraq

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
UVID chamber testing solar panels
Senior Engineer Archana Sinha inspects modules in the UV chamber at the Kiwa PVEL lab in Napa, CA. Image: Kiwa PVEL

As solar technology advances rapidly, a subtle yet serious threat has emerged – ultraviolet-induced degradation (UVID). This phenomenon refers to the damage sustained by solar modules from prolonged exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation. It has been well understood that UV can degrade essential module components, such as encapsulants, backsheets, and sealants, resulting in power loss, safety issues, and early module failure. However, with the introduction of advanced cell technologies that may be more vulnerable to UV stress, stakeholders across the solar value chain—including developers, manufacturers, and investors—must proactively address UVID to safeguard system performance and long-term project bankability.

Kiwa PVEL’s UVID testing protocol goes beyond standard IEC/UL certifications, enabling early identification of modules vulnerable to this degradation mechanism. While Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact (TOPCon) and Heterojunction with Intrinsic Thin Layer (HJT) modules are often advertised for their improved first year and annual degradation rates, our testing over more than a year has revealed that these modules, as well as conventional Passivated Emitter and Rear Cell (PERC) modules have shown significant power loss due to UVID. Although the test duration may not capture the full extent of long-term degradation, it effectively differentiates between UV-susceptible and UV-stable designs, offering valuable insight into long-term module reliability in the outdoor field.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Inside the 2025 PV Module Reliability Scorecard results

Recent testing has shown that n-type modules, particularly those using TOPCon and HJT technologies, exhibit greater susceptibility to UVID than their p-type counterparts. After UV testing more than 80 bills of materials (BOMs), the median power loss observed was 3.1% for TOPCon and 4.2% for HJT modules, compared to just 2.2% for PERC modules. Multiple failure mechanisms associated with UVID were observed concurrently across different cell types, underscoring the complex nature of this degradation mode.

Chart: Kiwa PVEL.

Encapsulant formulation has a critical role influencing UVID susceptibility. Modules utilising UV-transparent front encapsulants with spectral cut-off wavelengths below 340 nm exhibited higher degradation in UVID testing. In contrast, modules incorporating UV-blocking layers or light down-conversion additives experienced significantly lower power losses, emphasising the importance of appropriate material selection in long-term reliability. However, Kiwa PVEL observed that controlling UVID via the module encapsulant (e.g. UV down conversion encapsulant) was an option mainly utilised by HJT manufacturers and was rarely used in TOPCon BOMs.

Finally, these laboratory observations have been validated through field exposure testing, particularly for TOPCon and HJT BOMs. In Kiwa PVEL’s Field Exposure test in Davis, California, some modules showed up to 8% power loss after one year, with a median power loss of 2%. Given that combined losses from LID and LETID were below 1% for these BOMs, and electroluminescence (EL) imaging revealed a distinct checkerboard degradation pattern, UVID was identified as the primary driver of this performance decline. These findings highlight a real-world reliability challenge for emerging n-type technologies that must be addressed as the industry scales.

Dark storage degradation

Kiwa PVEL recently identified the signs of metastability in several UVID-stressed and field-exposed modules where significant additional power loss occurred when the modules were stored in the dark after the test’s conclusion. This issue was most notable in UVID-sensitive TOPCon modules, with losses reaching up to 1% per day. An example of this effect is shown below, where the module initially degraded to 4.5% following 120 kWh/m2 of UV exposure, but this degradation nearly doubled after 31 days of storage in the dark room.

A partial recovery of the power degradation was observed by subjecting the module to a short full-spectrum light soak for 0.5 kWh/m2 under open-circuit conditions. However, the residual power degradation remained above 4%, indicating that the recovery is mainly from dark storage metastability and the underlying UV-induced degradation is largely permanent. Further full-spectrum light soaking would not cause additional recovery. This behaviour highlights the complex interaction between UVID and metastability, emphasising the importance of post-test storage conditions in module reliability evaluations.

This module degraded during UV testing and then continued to degrade in dark storage. Some of the power loss was recovered during a full-spectrum light soak. The EL images of UV-susceptible modules typically exhibit a ‘checkerboard’ pattern that is also seen in LETID-susceptible modules, indicating that cells are not uniformly affected by UVID stresses. Image: Kiwa PVEL.

Conclusion

As the solar industry rapidly transitions to n-type technologies, UVID has emerged as a critical reliability concern. Both laboratory and field testing clearly demonstrate that performance degradation can be substantial – particularly when vulnerable cell architectures are paired with poorly optimised encapsulant materials. Although the mechanisms behind UVID are complex and still under investigation, early identification of at-risk BOMs and informed material selection are already proving vital. For developers, manufacturers, and investors alike, proactively addressing UVID is not merely a technical refinement—it is essential for safeguarding long-term energy output, minimising operational risk, and maintaining confidence in the future of advanced photovoltaic technologies.

Archana Sinha, is PhD, Senior Engineer, and Tristan Erion-Lorico, is VP of Sales and Marketing at Kiwa PVEL.

celltechusa, heterojunction, hjt, Kiwa PVEL, n-type module, pvel module reliability scorecard, topcon, UV degradation, uvid

Read Next

A T1 Energy facility.

T1 Energy claims polysilicon and AD/CVD tariffs will ‘boost’ US industry. Will they?

July 29, 2025
US-based solar manufacturer T1 Energy has expressed support for the US government’s tariff investigations into global polysilicon imports and solar products from Laos, Indonesia and India.
Modules on display at SNEC.
Premium

What’s the next growth frontier for China’s PV industry?

July 25, 2025
At the SNEC expo, Carrie Xiao took the temperature of the industry as it seeks a way out of cutthroat competition and squeezed margins.
Image: Tindo Solar.

Australia’s Tindo Solar partners with UNSW to advance TOPCon solar cell performance

July 23, 2025
Australian solar PV module manufacturer Tindo Solar has partnered with UNSW to advance tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology.
SAEL, through its subsidiary SAEL Solar P6 Private Limited, is investing INR82 billion (US$954 million) in the project. Image: Markus Spiske via Unsplash

US polysilicon import probe is solar industry’s ‘biggest supply vulnerability’ – Wood Mackenzie

July 22, 2025
The investigation launched on polysilicon under Section 232 could present the biggest supply chain challenge to the US solar industry, according to analyst Wood Mackenzie.
SAEL, through its subsidiary SAEL Solar P6 Private Limited, is investing INR82 billion (US$954 million) in the project. Image: Markus Spiske via Unsplash

SAEL to build 10GW solar cell and module plant in India

July 15, 2025
Indian renewable energy company SAEL Industries is developing a 5GW solar cell and 5GW module manufacturing facility in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
Risen-Energy-Intersolar-Europe-2024-booth

Risen’s mass-produced HJT modules hit 26.61% cell conversion efficiency

July 4, 2025
Risen Energy’s mass-produced heterojunction (HJT) modules have reached a cell conversion efficiency of 26.61%, a record figure for the company.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Atlas Renewable Energy secures US$179 million to build 579MW Brazilian solar complex

News

Zelestra, EDP sign ‘first’ solar-plus-storage PPA in Spain

News

Australia’s CEFC bags ‘record-breaking year’ for clean energy investment

News

Spain to invest €480 million in renewables manufacturing

News

KKR to tap into Australia’s C&I DER market via new AU$500 million investment

News

Xcel Energy to build 2GW of renewables in Texas and New Mexico

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 2, 2025
Mexico City, Mexico

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.