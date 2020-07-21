NV Energy files plans for three solar-plus-storage projects in Nevada

NV Energy is looking to build three solar parks in southern Nevada. Image: Snapwire.

Public utility NV Energy has announced plans to build three solar parks and a large-scale transmission line project in Nevada, as it looks to transform the state’s clean energy landscape.

The solar-plus-projects, which form part of the utility’s Integrated Resource Plan filing, total 478MW of new solar photovoltaic generation and 338MW of battery storage. It is expected these will create more than 700 temporary jobs and be completed by the end of 2023.

Dry Lake is a 150MW photovoltaic project with a 100MW, four-hour battery storage system. Located 20 miles northeast of Las Vegas, it is being developed by NV Energy and will become its second and largest company-owned renewable project.

Planned for construction south of Boulder City, Boulder Solar III consists of a 128MW solar array and a 58MW, four-hour battery storage system. It is being developed by 174 Power Global and KOMIPO America.

Finally, Chuckwalla is a 200MW plant coupled with a 180MW, four-hour battery storage system, located 25 miles northeast of Las Vegas. EDF Renewables North America will develop the project.

NV Energy CEO Doug Cannon said: "These three projects represent NV Energy's continued commitment to bring the benefits of low-cost solar energy and storage to our customers.”

As part of its IRP filing in Nevada, NV Energy is also seeking permission for a transmission line project called Greenlink Nevada that will consist of two distinct line segments.

If approved, the project is slated to begin in 2020 and support more than 4,000 jobs during its 11-year construction period.

“Nevada's recently enhanced renewable portfolio standard calls for 50% of energy utilised in Nevada to come from renewable energy resources, and these transmission lines are timed in order to meet this mandate and to make significant advancements to meet the state's 2050 carbon reduction objectives," said Cannon.

"Our customers will reap the environmental and economic benefits of greater transmission capacity and increased renewable energy, including cleaner air, business growth, improved reliability and lower energy costs."

The newly announced projects will be added to NV Energy's current portfolio of 53 geothermal, solar, hydro, wind, biomass projects both in service and under development, including 2,191MW of new solar energy and nearly 700MW of battery energy storage systems.