Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

T1 Energy, Corning sign ‘landmark’ US-made solar poly, wafer, cell supply deal

By Will Norman
Manufacturing, Cell Processing, Fab & Facilities, Materials
Americas

Latest

Australia’s HumeLink opens for renewable power and storage project connections

News

T1 Energy, Corning sign ‘landmark’ US-made solar poly, wafer, cell supply deal

News

FTC Solar launches tracker for extreme wind conditions

News

The copper standard: could new cell manufacturing processes replace silver?

Features, Interviews

India exceeds 100GW of domestic solar module manufacturing capacity

News

Gentari breaks ground on 243MWp DC-coupled solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia

News

SolMicroGrid launches energy-as-a-service partner program for developers and EPCs

News

Minimising risk and accelerating negotiations with ‘vanilla’ PPAs

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Germany awards 2,271MW of PV in oversubscribed auction

News

World Bank loans US$250 million to United Solar Oman polysilicon plant

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A T1 Energy facility.
The shipments are scheduled to start in the “second half of 2026”. Image: T1 Energy.

US solar manufacturer T1 Energy has signed a deal to buy US-made polysilicon and wafers from ceramics and glass producer Corning.

T1 said the deal was a “landmark” in the US solar industry, representing a fully US-made silicon supply chain.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Under the agreement, Corning will supply wafers and polysilicon from its planned manufacturing campus in Michigan. Corning’s subsidiary, Hemlock Semiconductor, will produce polysilicon which will be made into wafers by Corning, then shipped to T1 Energy’s under-construction solar cell manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas. The cells will then be made into modules at T1’s module production facility in Dallas, Texas.

 The shipments are scheduled to start in the “second half of 2026”.

“This is American companies building in America and protecting American energy security,” said Daniel Barcelo, CEO of T1 Energy. “The US needs to establish critical energy supply chains built on domestic capacity and industrial know-how.”

If the supply deal is realised, it could represent a significant moment in the US solar manufacturing industry.

The country has successfully built over 50GW of solar module production capacity, but upstream components—cells, wafers and polysilicon—have yet to materialise in comparable numbers. This is partly due to the complexity of the processes and partly due to China’s global dominance of the solar supply chain, which has driven down prices.

AB Ghosh, Corning VP and CEO of Hemlock Semiconductor, said the deal with T1 “underscores the strong demand for high-quality, American-made solar technologies.”

The US government has changed the policy landscape for domestic solar manufacturing, introducing potentially damaging “Foreign Entity of Concern” restrictions for tax credit eligibility, and layers of trade and tariff complexity for solar products entering the US.

Given the disparity between US module capacity and upstream manufacturing, many companies rely heavily on imports. But last month, T1 Energy said it expected potential tariffs on polysilicon imports and the antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) tariffs on solar cells and modules from certain countries to “boost” the US industry.

The long-term impact of the tariffs remains to be seen, but a successful supply deal with Corning would be a meaningful step for the industry.

Along with Hemlock Semiconductor, another US firm, Highland Materials, is planning to set up polysilicon production. The company recently signed a lease agreement for land at a former nuclear power site in Tennessee.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
More Info
c-si manufacturing, cell manufacturers, corning, hemlock semiconductor, pv modules, t1 energy, us, wafer manufacturers

Read Next

FTC Solar trackers in use

FTC Solar launches tracker for extreme wind conditions

August 15, 2025
US tracker manufacturer FTC Solar has launched a new single-axis tracker model built for extreme wind regions. 
A SolMicroGrid project completed with Chick Fil-A.
Premium

SolMicroGrid launches energy-as-a-service partner program for developers and EPCs

August 14, 2025
SolMicroGrid has launched an Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) partner program for project developers, engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).
Delegates of United Solar Holding and Oman in the ground breaking celebration of a polysilicon factory

World Bank loans US$250 million to United Solar Oman polysilicon plant

August 14, 2025
The World Bank has approved a loan and investment worth up to US$250 million for United Solar’s planned polysilicon production plant in Oman.
The US Senate building.

US PV manufacturing capacity increases by more than 800% since IRA launched in 2022

August 14, 2025
Despite policy setbacks, US manufacturing has come a long way since 2022 and shows strong potential looking ahead. Jonathan Touriño Jacobo looks at the data.
Tongwei-1

Study reveals broad origins of key cost-cutting PV innovations

August 13, 2025
A new MIT study has shown how many of the dramatic reductions in PV costs in the past 50 years were the result of innovations originating outside the solar industry.
dead_pv_panels_2_credit_PV_CYCLE

Report: Gaps in PV industry’s ‘fragmented’ approach to sustainability

August 13, 2025
The PV industry’s progress in meeting sustainability goals is patchy, with notable gaps in the end-of-life management of PV products, according to a review by IEA-PVPS.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US solar could lose 60GW by 2030 due to executive order

News

SolMicroGrid launches energy-as-a-service partner program for developers and EPCs

News

Elawan Energy inks PPA for 150MW Spain solar portfolio

News

Indonesia new programme targets 100GW solar PV, 320GWh BESS

News

US Commerce initiates AD/CVD investigation on Indian, Indonesian and Laos solar cells

News

US PV manufacturing capacity increases by more than 800% since IRA launched in 2022

Features, Editors' Blog

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.