Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

World Bank loans US$250 million to United Solar Oman polysilicon plant

By Will Norman
Manufacturing, Fab & Facilities, Materials
Africa & Middle East

Latest

Minimising risk and accelerating negotiations with ‘vanilla’ PPAs

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Germany awards 2,271MW of PV in oversubscribed auction

News

World Bank loans US$250 million to United Solar Oman polysilicon plant

News

Eskom opens tender for 291MW of PV in South Africa

News

Cells and wafers account for 42% of Chinese solar exports in H1 2025

News

PV nets 1.4GW of capacity in Romanian CfD auction

News

US PV manufacturing capacity increases by more than 800% since IRA launched in 2022

Features, Editors' Blog

OX2 bags EPBC Act approval for 135MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia

News

Elawan Energy inks PPA for 150MW Spain solar portfolio

News

IPP Juniper Green Energy secures debt financing for renewables build-out

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Delegates of United Solar Holding and Oman in the ground breaking celebration of a polysilicon factory
The facility, which is in the Sohar Free Zone of Oman, began construction in March 2024. Image: Sohar Port and Freezone

The World Bank has approved a loan and investment worth up to US$250 million for United Solar’s planned polysilicon production plant in Oman.

The financing, issued by the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC), comprised a loan of up to US$200 million and a US$50 million equity investment.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The facility, which is in the Sohar Free Zone of Oman, began construction in March 2024 and is earmarked to have 100,000MT of annual polysilicon production capacity upon completion. It will be the first polysilicon plant in the Middle East

All in, United Solar said the site will represent around US$1.6 billion in investment. The company secured a US$156 million investment from the Oman sovereign wealth fund in October last year.

According to reports from Reuters, the IFC’s US executive director opposed the investment. Executive directors representing Germany, the Netherlands and Nordic countries abstained from the vote on the financing.

This opposition reportedly stemmed from the company’s exposure to China.

United Solar Polysilicon’s major shareholders are Chinese asset manager IDG Capital, which invested US$158 million in the firm in September 2023, and the company’s founder, Longgen Zhang, who was previously vice chairman of Xinjiang Daqo New Energy, a major Chinese polysilicon producer.

Middle East solar capacity

There have been a number of significant plans for solar manufacturing capacity in the Middle East, often from Chinese or Chinese-backed companies.

In July, Chinese firm Q-Sun announced plans to build a 10GW n-type cell and module facility in Oman; the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) signed deals with a subsidiary of Chinese solar manufacturer TCL Zhonghuan Renewable Energy to build silicon ingot and wafer manufacturing capacity, and JinkoSolar is intending to build 10GW of cell and module capacity in Saudi Arabia.

Where Chinese money goes in the solar sector, trade issues tend to follow. PV Tech has previously heard from an anonymous analyst that the Middle East could eventually become a target for US import tariffs against Chinese solar products, and plans to limit Chinese dominance of the EU solar supply could also come into play.

Polysilicon overcapacity

The global polysilicon industry is massively oversupplied, almost entirely by Chinese producers.

Polysilicon prices have tumbled in recent years, leading to sustained financial losses for the major Chinese producers, which have rippled down the supply chain.

Currently, rumours are circulating that the Chinese industry plans to buy up and decommission a vast amount of capacity with a US$7 billion fund to redress the supply imbalance and increase prices.

As well as United Solar, US firm Highland Materials is planning to build a new polysilicon facility in Tennessee. The company signed a land lease agreement for the site earlier this week.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info
c-si manufacturing, finance, oman, polysilicon production

Read Next

Emeren's Sadów solar project in Poland.
Premium

Minimising risk and accelerating negotiations with ‘vanilla’ PPAs

August 14, 2025
JP Casey investigates efforts currently being made to standardise the offtake agreement for the renewable power sector.
The Dama solar project in Romania.

PV nets 1.4GW of capacity in Romanian CfD auction

August 14, 2025
Over 1.4GW of PV capacity has been allocated in the second round of Romania's contracts for difference (CfD) programme.
The US Senate building.

US PV manufacturing capacity increases by more than 800% since IRA launched in 2022

August 14, 2025
Despite policy setbacks, US manufacturing has come a long way since 2022 and shows strong potential looking ahead. Jonathan Touriño Jacobo looks at the data.
Elawan Energy solar PV projects

Elawan Energy inks PPA for 150MW Spain solar portfolio

August 13, 2025
Madrid-headquartered renewables developer Elawan has signed a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) to support a 150MW solar PV portfolio in northern Spain.
A Juniper Green Energy solar project.

IPP Juniper Green Energy secures debt financing for renewables build-out

August 13, 2025
Juniper Green Energy has secured INR17.39 billion (US$197 million) in debt financing from government-backed Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA). 
Tongwei-1

Study reveals broad origins of key cost-cutting PV innovations

August 13, 2025
A new MIT study has shown how many of the dramatic reductions in PV costs in the past 50 years were the result of innovations originating outside the solar industry.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Elawan Energy inks PPA for 150MW Spain solar portfolio

News

US solar could lose 60GW by 2030 due to executive order

News

Nextracker to supply 1.5GW Brazil hybrid solar portfolio with trackers

News

US Commerce initiates AD/CVD investigation on Indian, Indonesian and Laos solar cells

News

Indonesia new programme targets 100GW solar PV, 320GWh BESS

News

India’s new solar cell ALMM list contains 13GW capacity across six manufacturers

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.