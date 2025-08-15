FTC Solar launches tracker for extreme wind conditions

The design optimises torsional frequency per third-party stability criteria and supports both ultra-large format modules (ULFM) and large-format modules (LFM) for maximum flexibility.

“This launch is about more than meeting a specification,” said Yann Brandt, CEO of FTC Solar, “it’s about solving real challenges for developers with solutions that are fast, easy, and safe to install and operate, regardless of project location. This is what the industry needs now.”

Founded in 2017, FTC Solar is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For the second quarter of 2025, FTC Solar posted US$19.9 million in revenue, marking its second consecutive year-on-year increase. Revenue for the first half reached US$40.7 million, surpassing most of the US$47.3 million earned in all of 2024.

The company also cut operating expenses by over US$3 million in Q1 and a further US$2 million in Q2 compared to the same periods in 2024. During the same time, the company launched an “extra-long tracker” designed for 2,000V systems.