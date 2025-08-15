Subscribe To Premium
FTC Solar launches tracker for extreme wind conditions

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Australia’s HumeLink opens for renewable power and storage project connections

T1 Energy, Corning sign ‘landmark’ US-made solar poly, wafer, cell supply deal

FTC Solar launches tracker for extreme wind conditions

The copper standard: could new cell manufacturing processes replace silver?

India exceeds 100GW of domestic solar module manufacturing capacity

Gentari breaks ground on 243MWp DC-coupled solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia

SolMicroGrid launches energy-as-a-service partner program for developers and EPCs

Minimising risk and accelerating negotiations with ‘vanilla’ PPAs

Germany awards 2,271MW of PV in oversubscribed auction

World Bank loans US$250 million to United Solar Oman polysilicon plant

FTC Solar trackers in use
Pioneer+ High is designed to withstand speeds up to 150 mph for coastal, hurricane-prone, and high-altitude areas. Image: FTC Solar

US tracker manufacturer FTC Solar has launched a new single-axis tracker model built for extreme wind regions. 

According to the firm, Pioneer+ High is designed to withstand wind speeds up to 150 mph for coastal, hurricane-prone, and high-altitude areas. Additionally, the tracker features a wind direction-agnostic safety stow to minimise loads, reduce foundation depth, and maintain energy production during stow.  

The design optimises torsional frequency per third-party stability criteria and supports both ultra-large format modules (ULFM) and large-format modules (LFM) for maximum flexibility. 

“This launch is about more than meeting a specification,” said Yann Brandt, CEO of FTC Solar, “it’s about solving real challenges for developers with solutions that are fast, easy, and safe to install and operate, regardless of project location. This is what the industry needs now.” 

Founded in 2017, FTC Solar is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For the second quarter of 2025, FTC Solar posted US$19.9 million in revenue, marking its second consecutive year-on-year increase. Revenue for the first half reached US$40.7 million, surpassing most of the US$47.3 million earned in all of 2024.  

The company also cut operating expenses by over US$3 million in Q1 and a further US$2 million in Q2 compared to the same periods in 2024. During the same time, the company launched an “extra-long tracker” designed for 2,000V systems.

