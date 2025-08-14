SolMicroGrid launches energy-as-a-service partner program for developers and EPCs

US-based microgrid operator SolMicroGrid has launched an Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) partner program for project developers, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).
Under the program SolMicroGrid will acquire completed or near-complete solar-only or full microgrid systems from developers, EPCs, and OEMs, offering them a quick exit from project development and upfront payment. The assets will then deliver clean energy to host customers under long-term EaaS agreements.
“We are buying people’s existing arrays, converting them into microgrids, and entering into long-term EaaS agreements with them. Many developers build energy infrastructure projects, but sometimes their customers don’t want to own the assets themselves,” Kirk Edelman, CEO of SolMicroGrid told PV Tech Premium.
“That’s where we step in,” he explained. “If a customer likes the idea of a microgrid or solar project but doesn’t want to purchase it, we provide the capital, take ownership, and set up a service agreement so the customer only pays for the energy.”
The company plans to acquire systems of all sizes – from 500kW rooftop arrays to multi-megawatt microgrids – including solar PV projects, solar canopies, battery energy storage systems, EV infrastructure and advanced microgrids. These agreements will offer discounted renewable energy rates for consumers, provide energy independence during grid disruptions and may let businesses sell excess energy back to the grid.
Meanwhile, for developers, the program aims to provide opportunities for faster exits from development and deliver host sites cost savings and superior energy management. Under the EaaS agreement, SolMicroGrid will own, monitor, and maintain each system, allowing hosts to pay only for energy as a service.
Currently, the platform is in operation in North America, with Edelman telling PV Tech Premium: “Right now, we’ve been looking primarily at the US, Canada, and the Caribbean. We’ll consider anywhere if it makes economic sense.”
When asked about the current US market, he said: “It’s an interesting time. Federal solar incentives are being phased out under Trump’s recent legislation, which isn’t helpful. That said, if we can bring projects into commercial service before the end of 2027, we’ll still capture all the benefits introduced under the Biden administration, which has been far more renewable-friendly.”
“Ultimately, while federal incentives are winding down, state and local incentives in the US – and provincial and local incentives in Canada – remain strong.
“Our supply chain is resilient and experienced, capable of navigating tariffs and other challenges,” he added. His comments echo defiant statements made by others in the US solar industry, with Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), telling PV Tech Power that: “Solar will continue to deliver”.