Patent dispute will have ‘no impact’ on SolarEdge as company confirms appeal

SolarEdge said it would "vigorously fight to protect its patented technology worldwide". Image: SolarEdge.

SolarEdge has said the judgement from a patent infringement case against it will have no impact on the company as it confirmed its intent to appeal.

Late last week it was revealed that the Guangzhou Intellectual Property Court had ruled against SolarEdge, ruling that the company had infringed upon patents owned by Huawei and ordering it to pay RMB10 million (US$1.4 million) in compensation.

In a response issued today, SolarEdge confirmed that while it had received the judgement, it was not enforceable until the conclusion of an appeal which it intends to do.

The inverter manufacturer also said that the verdict would have “no impact” on the business as it relates to older versions of the company’s products which are no longer in production, nor would it affect inverters currently being manufacturer or sold.

“SolarEdge intends to appeal against the judgement and will continue to vigorously fight to protect its patented technology worldwide,” the statement read.