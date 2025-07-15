Ingeteam to supply eastern Australia’s ‘first’ DC-coupled solar-plus-storage site

In addition, Ingeteam will provide its hybrid plant controller, which will decentralise the asset’s operation. Maryvale will feature nearly 400,000 PV modules and 122 battery containers distributed across the site.

Ana Goyén, Ingeteam’s solar PV and BESS director, described the project as eastern Australia’s first DC-coupled solar and storage hybrid project, highlighting its potential to demonstrate the benefits of combining renewable energy generation with energy storage.

Gentari’s Maryvale Solar and Energy Storage Project

Located near Dubbo, the Maryvale solar and energy storage project, being developed by Gentari Renewables Australia, will feature approximately 172MW of solar PV combined with a 372MWh battery energy storage system.

Earlier this year, Gentari secured a long-term energy service agreement (LTESA) with the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) Services for the solar-plus-storage site through the fourth tender of the New South Wales (NSW) Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap.

The project will have a maximum export capacity of 172MW into Australia’s National Electricity Market (NEM) and a maximum import capacity of 91MW.

The PV will be connected to the battery energy storage system (BESS) in a ‘DC coupling’ mode, allowing the batteries to be charged directly using solar power. This setup eliminates losses associated with converting DC to AC.

By storing solar energy during the day, when electricity prices are lower, and discharging it during evening peaks, when prices are higher, the project will enhance energy efficiency.

Ingeteam noted that this configuration improves the power conversion process and extends the operating time of the solar PV power plant, making it a significant development for renewable energy in Australia.

DC-coupled solar-plus-storage in Australia

Ingeteam’s claim that the project is eastern Australia’s first DC-coupled solar-plus-storage site appears to be accurate, although it is worth noting that Octopus Australia is developing at least two DC-coupled projects, one in the southeastern state of Victoria, as well as in New South Wales where Maryvale is being built.

Octopus Australia secured Generator Performance Standard (GPS) approval in May 2025 for its 300MW Blind Creek Solar Farm and Battery plant in NSW. Construction on the project is scheduled to begin in Q3 2025.

The organisation is also developing the 80MW Fulham Solar Farm and Battery in Victoria. Construction on the site started last month and Wärtsilä will supply the 64MW/128MWh DC-coupled utility-scale BESS, our sister site Energy-Storage.news reported.

Meanwhile, Western Australia already has an operational DC-coupled hybrid site in the form of Green Power Generation’s 128MW Cunderdin hybrid solar PV and BESS project. The power plant was inaugurated in early April 2025.

The Cunderdin plant is accompanied by a co-located 55MW/220MWh 4-hour duration BESS. It is connected to the South West Interconnected System (SWIS) electricity grid.

Ingeteam’s presence in the Australian renewables market

Ingeteam has been active in Australia for 12 years, supplying over 4GW of technology to more than 40 solar PV and BESS projects across the country.

Earlier this year, the company secured a contract with Danish developer European Energy to supply its technology to two solar PV power plants in Australia, with a combined generation capacity of 137MW.

As part of this deal, Ingeteam will supply 77 PV inverters to be integrated into 22 medium-voltage power transformer stations.

These will be installed at the 106MW Lancaster solar plant in Victoria and the 31MW Mulwala solar plant in New South Wales. Ingeteam will also provide its INGECON SUN Power B Series inverters and commission the equipment and control electronics.

In July last year, PV Tech reported that Ingeteam had secured a contract to supply its power electronics technology for Enel Green Power Australia’s 93MW Girgarre solar PV power plant in Victoria.

The company supplied 15 transformer stations and the power plant controller (PPC) system as a turnkey solution.

