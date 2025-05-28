SolarEdge opens Indian R&D hub, plans 200 hires by 2027

The 400+ workstation facility will focus on research, product development, and technical operations to serve the growing Indian PV sector. Additionally, it will house engineering teams providing localised expertise and solutions and serve as a hub for collaboration with local partners, distributors, and customers.

“The facility will remotely track, manage and monitor over one million power inverters and power optimisers it designed and deployed for the photovoltaic (PV) industry across 24 countries,” Sanjay Puri, country manager of SolarEdge India, told PV Tech.

“All these geographies were earlier monitoring, managing and maintaining their installations independently, but the company has decided to consolidate these functions by moving them to a single location at the Global Capability Centre (GCC) in India for real-time tracking,” added Puri.

Moreover, the team in India can track energy production, and consumption in energy meters and battery storage through virtual dashboards set up at the GCC. It will perform troubleshooting tasks remotely such as diagnosing problems (faults in meters and inverters) and will be available to attend to error messages 24/7, adjusting system settings remotely and generating system reports and real-time data on system performance.

According to the firm, the expansion is 100% compliant with the Indian government’s requirement of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), and its products are suitable for the recently launched PM Surya Ghar Program for Residential Customers.

“For the Indian market, SolarEdge does have inverters and optimisers. India continues to be one of the most dynamic and promising solar markets globally. With the launch of our new R&D and Technology Centre, we are not only investing in infrastructure but also in talent and innovation that will drive the next phase of solar growth in the region,” Puri added.

The construction of an R&D facility in India by a non-Indian company shows the increased interest in the country’s solar PV market. Solar tracker supplier Nextracker opened its third R&D facility in the country in October 2024, in the southern state of Telangana. Aside from the R&D facility in India, Nextracker also has R&D facilities in the US, near the company’s headquarters in Northern California and another in Sao Paulo, Brazil which was opened in 2022.

Amid an ongoing restructuring drive, SolarEdge shipped 1.2GW of PV inverters during the first quarter of 2025, surpassing the 1GW mark since the third quarter of 2023.