Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

SolarEdge opens Indian R&D hub, plans 200 hires by 2027

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Power Plants, Inverters, Projects
Southeast Asia & Oceania, Asia & Oceania

Latest

SolarEdge opens Indian R&D hub, plans 200 hires by 2027

News

Arevon secures US$98 million in tax equity financing for 265MW Indiana portfolio

News

German state launches initiative to boost floating PV on artificial lakes

News

Solaria inks €94 million financing to build 175MW solar PV in Spain

News

ISC Konstanz, Suniva collaborate on US PERC cell production lines

News

GOGLA: Off-grid solar delivers energy access to 20 million people in 2024

News

The zero-busbar buzz

Features, Interviews

State-owned SEC to supply Victoria government with 100% renewables in Australia

News

QIC raises AU$2 billion to bolster Pacific Green’s renewables prospects

News

Turkey to launch antidumping investigation on Chinese PV frames, junction boxes

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The expansion is 100% compliant with the Indian government's requirement of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).
The R&D facility will focus on research, product development, and technical operations to serve the growing Indian PV sector. Image: SolarEdge

Israel-headquartered inverter and energy management solutions provider SolarEdge has opened a research and development (R&D) and Technology Centre in Bengaluru, Karnataka, southern India.

As a result of this new R&D facility, the firm plans to add 200 employees to its workforce by the end of 2027.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The 400+ workstation facility will focus on research, product development, and technical operations to serve the growing Indian PV sector. Additionally, it will house engineering teams providing localised expertise and solutions and serve as a hub for collaboration with local partners, distributors, and customers. 

“The facility will remotely track, manage and monitor over one million power inverters and power optimisers it designed and deployed for the photovoltaic (PV) industry across 24 countries,” Sanjay Puri, country manager of SolarEdge India, told PV Tech

“All these geographies were earlier monitoring, managing and maintaining their installations independently, but the company has decided to consolidate these functions by moving them to a single location at the Global Capability Centre (GCC) in India for real-time tracking,” added Puri.  

Moreover, the team in India can track energy production, and consumption in energy meters and battery storage through virtual dashboards set up at the GCC. It will perform troubleshooting tasks remotely such as diagnosing problems (faults in meters and inverters) and will be available to attend to error messages 24/7, adjusting system settings remotely and generating system reports and real-time data on system performance. 

According to the firm, the expansion is 100% compliant with the Indian government’s requirement of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), and its products are suitable for the recently launched PM Surya Ghar Program for Residential Customers.   

“For the Indian market, SolarEdge does have inverters and optimisers. India continues to be one of the most dynamic and promising solar markets globally. With the launch of our new R&D and Technology Centre, we are not only investing in infrastructure but also in talent and innovation that will drive the next phase of solar growth in the region,” Puri added.

The construction of an R&D facility in India by a non-Indian company shows the increased interest in the country’s solar PV market. Solar tracker supplier Nextracker opened its third R&D facility in the country in October 2024, in the southern state of Telangana. Aside from the R&D facility in India, Nextracker also has R&D facilities in the US, near the company’s headquarters in Northern California and another in Sao Paulo, Brazil which was opened in 2022.

Amid an ongoing restructuring drive, SolarEdge shipped 1.2GW of PV inverters during the first quarter of 2025, surpassing the 1GW mark since the third quarter of 2023.

Bengaluru, india, inverter, research and development, solaredge, solaredge technologies

Read Next

Diagram from Fraunhofer.
Premium

Inverters and power modules are key players in energy management – but testing methods need improvement

May 27, 2025
Inverters are critical to PV systems but are often over-specified due to inadequate data on which materials and designs optimise performance.
A Goldi Solar manufacturing facility.

India ships 12.5GW PV modules in Q1 2025

May 27, 2025
India has shipped 12.5GW of module capacity in the first quarter of 2025, according to data from energy consultancy JMK Research.
Image: Andreas Troll via Pixabay

The hidden digital highways threatening critical solar PV infrastructure

May 27, 2025
Following reports of 'rogue' communication devices in Chinese solar inverters, the solar industry needs to wake up to cybersecurity risk.
SMA solar headquarters

SMA Solar to start ‘final assembly’ of some products in the US

May 22, 2025
SMA Solar will begin local assembly of power systems for large-scale solar and energy storage systems in the US.
A Juniper Green Energy solar project.

India solar PV additions decrease in Q1 2025 to 6.7GW

May 20, 2025
Solar PV additions have slowed down in the first quarter of 2025 in India, with 6.7GW, according to a report from Mercom India Research.
Premier Energies has partnered with Sino-American Silicon Products Inc to establish a 2GW per annum silicon wafer manufacturing facility in India.

India’s Premier Energies plans 2GW wafer line with Sino-American Silicon

May 19, 2025
Premier Energies has partnered with Sino-American Silicon Products Inc to establish a 2GW per annum silicon wafer manufacturing facility in India.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US renewable energy credits face steep cliff edge in ‘One, Big, Beautiful Bill’

News

Turkey to launch antidumping investigation on Chinese PV frames, junction boxes

News

Fortescue seeks EPBC Act approval for 644MW solar PV plant in Western Australia

News

China adds record 105GW solar PV in first four months of 2025

News

California solar net metering bill AB 942 moves forward

News

India ships 12.5GW PV modules in Q1 2025

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA

Transmission planning 101 for project developers

Upcoming Webinars
June 30, 2025
10am PST / 6pm BST

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
July 8, 2025
Asia
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.