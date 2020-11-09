PODCAST: What President-Elect Biden does next and super-cheap solar
Image: Joe Biden for President.
The new episode of the Solar Media Podcast is out now, as Liam Stoker and Andy Colthorpe try to make sense of the US election result and what President-Elect Joe Biden may do for the green economy.
Meanwhile, there’s coverage of new levelised cost of electricity forecasts for both solar and storage, which are set to become ever cheaper, and a look at what the future for energy storage holds on the back of technology developments, policy moves and new revenue streams.
The podcast can be streamed below:
Alternatively, you can subscribe and listen to the podcast on the Solar Media Editor's Channel, which is now on all popular audio channels, including;
How inverters and trackers manage higher power per string and achieve LCOE reduction goals
Nov 17, 2020
In this PV Tech TechTalk webinar, major ‘Solar Module Super League’ supplier Trina Solar is teaming up with experts from leading inverter manufacturer Sungrow and independent energy advisory and certification body DNV GL, to provide a technically driven session to explain in detail how inverter and tracker design is adapting to integrate higher currents to reduce the number of strings required and, in so doing, to allow ongoing CAPEX and LCOE reductions.
Utility Solar Summit UK
Jun 15 - Jun 16, 2021
London, UK
The Utility Solar Summit UK will focus entirely on the opportunities in the UK ground-mount space and feature the new technology and advanced innovations allowing asset owners to improve yield in a subsidy free market. Listen to senior market leaders share stories of their successes and manufacturers pushing the envelope for solar PV whilst taking advantage of our enhanced networking features to connect you with your peers onsite; realising the potential of UK utility scale deployment from 2020 and beyond.
Energy Storage Hybrid Summit
Feb 23 - Feb 24, 2021
London, UK
The Energy Storage Summit plays a pivotal role in the journey to propelling the industry into the next stage of its development, providing an unrivalled platform to develop the right partnerships and create business opportunities of all sizes. This eco-system event brings together the entire value chain including Utilities, Developers, EPCs, Investors, Manufacturers, Energy storage providers, local government and DNO’s making this the must–attend storage event for 2021.
Also read...
-
JA Solar’s founder and chairman detained and under investigation in China
-
Array Technologies beats expectations despite Q3 revenue slide in first results since IPO
-
Sunrun reports 40% surge in solar installs in Q3 as storage, grid services accelerate
-
Iberdrola aims for 16GW of installed solar in five years as part of utility's largest-ever investment plan
-
US ROUND-UP: NextEra Energy Partners expands solar portfolio, AEP Energy Partners seeks PPAs
Comments