PODCAST: What President-Elect Biden does next and super-cheap solar

Image: Joe Biden for President.

The new episode of the Solar Media Podcast is out now, as Liam Stoker and Andy Colthorpe try to make sense of the US election result and what President-Elect Joe Biden may do for the green economy.

Meanwhile, there’s coverage of new levelised cost of electricity forecasts for both solar and storage, which are set to become ever cheaper, and a look at what the future for energy storage holds on the back of technology developments, policy moves and new revenue streams.

The podcast can be streamed below:

