Risen Energy’s testing lab becomes TÜV Rheinland accredited TMP Laboratory
Risen Energy said its testing and calibration facilities have become a TUV Rheinland accredited ‘TMP’ Lab. Image: Risen Energy
‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member, Risen Energy said its testing and calibration facilities have become a TÜV Rheinland accredited ‘TMP’ Lab.
The TMP lab accreditation means that Risen Energy meets TÜV Rheinland’s external laboratory management standards, which enables the PV manufacturer to undertake product qualification in-house and potentially bring products to market faster.
Risen Energy also noted that over a 12 month period, TÜV Rheinland conducted multiple reviews of Risen Energy's technical capabilities in the areas of management systems, environment, staff and equipment based on IEC/ISO 17025 General Requirements for the Competence of Testing and Calibration Laboratories and other technical requirements as per related test standards, before being accredited.
Zhou Chicheng, vice president of solar Products at TÜV Rheinland said, "This recognition shows that in addition to a strong manufacturing capacity, Risen Energy also has high-level R&D and quality management capabilities, which are the marks of industry-leading manufacturing companies. We look forward to further enhancing continued exchanges and communications around the technology with TÜV Rheinland and to benefit from each other through ongoing collaborative efforts and also promote the healthy development of industry."
