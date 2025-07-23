Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Engie buys 70MW portfolio of distributed PV projects in Pennsylvania

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Markets & Finance, Companies
Americas

Latest

Engie buys 70MW portfolio of distributed PV projects in Pennsylvania

News

Acciona Energía brings online 162MW biggest solar plant in the Caribbean

News

Scatec awarded 846MW solar PV in South Africa tender

News

‘Reciprocal’ tariffs negatively impacted Enphase Q2 gross margins

News

How can Africa make off-grid electrification affordable?

News, Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Tariffs could reduce PV, BESS installations by 10% in US and EU

News

Australia’s Tindo Solar partners with UNSW to advance TOPCon solar cell performance

News

Statkraft’s electricity generation and earnings fall quarter-on-quarter

News

Enbridge to build 600MW Texas PV project with Meta PPA

News

JA Solar to supply 1GW of modules to Masdar for Azerbaijan projects

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The portfolio includes 22 net energy metered (NEM) solar energy projects totalling more than 70MW in Pennsylvania. Image: Engie.

Engie North America has acquired a portfolio of multiple solar projects from developer Prospect14. 

As per the agreement, the portfolio includes 22 net energy metered (NEM) distributed solar PV projects totalling more than 70MW in Pennsylvania, US. 

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Kristen Fornes, head of distributed solar and storage at Engie North America, said these projects align with the company’s mission to deliver locally sourced energy while supporting Pennsylvania’s transition to a more resilient and decarbonised energy system. 

Founded in 2018 as Glidepath Ventures, Prospect14 was rebranded under its current name in 2020. Since, then the Ardmore, Pennsylvania-based company has led several such acquisitions. 

In 2020, Prospect14 sold a 278MW, 12-project portfolio to Canada’s Grasshopper Solar, plus another four projects totalling 887MW to an anonymous independent power producer (IPP). All the projects were being developed in Pennsylvania. Grasshopper purchased the portfolio for an undisclosed sum. 

This was followed by CleanChoice Energy acquiring 150 acre Kylertown solar project with a capacity of 29.42MW. 

Meanwhile, Engie North America had a total installed renewables and energy storage capacity as of 51.6GW by the end of March 2025.

Recently, the French company’s subsidiary in Chile started constructing its first 151MW solar-plus-storage project in the Latin American country’s Metropolitan Region. With an investment of US$130 million, the project is expected to begin commercial operation in the third quarter of 2026.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
More Info
engie, m&a, pennsylvania, Prospect14, pv power plants, us

Read Next

The company is expected to reach financial close in 2026, with construction beginning shortly after. Image: Scatec.

Scatec awarded 846MW solar PV in South Africa tender

July 23, 2025
Norwegian IPP Scatec has been selected for an 846MW solar cluster in the latest REIPPPP tender from South Africa.
Enphase_Inverter_Piclow

‘Reciprocal’ tariffs negatively impacted Enphase Q2 gross margins

July 23, 2025
US-based microinverter manufacturer Enphase Energy saw a decline of two percentage points in its gross margin for Q2 2025 due to Donald Trump's “reciprocal” tariffs regime.
Shipping containers on a boat.

Tariffs could reduce PV, BESS installations by 10% in US and EU

July 23, 2025
A rise in global tariffs could impact solar PV and battery energy storage system (BESS) installations in the US and EU by up to 10% by 2035.
Image: Tindo Solar.

Australia’s Tindo Solar partners with UNSW to advance TOPCon solar cell performance

July 23, 2025
Australian solar PV module manufacturer Tindo Solar has partnered with UNSW to advance tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology.
Enbridge's Lambertville solar project in New Jersey. Image: Enbridge

Enbridge to build 600MW Texas PV project with Meta PPA

July 22, 2025
Canadian energy firm Enbridge will build a 600MW solar PV project in Texas with a power purchase agreement (PPA) in place with social media giant Meta.
SAEL, through its subsidiary SAEL Solar P6 Private Limited, is investing INR82 billion (US$954 million) in the project. Image: Markus Spiske via Unsplash

US polysilicon import probe is solar industry’s ‘biggest supply vulnerability’ – Wood Mackenzie

July 22, 2025
The investigation launched on polysilicon under Section 232 could present the biggest supply chain challenge to the US solar industry, according to analyst Wood Mackenzie.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Corning acquires JA Solar 2GW US module assembly plant

News

US polysilicon import probe is solar industry’s ‘biggest supply vulnerability’ – Wood Mackenzie

News

California AB 942 removes controversial residential PV policy

News

Statkraft’s electricity generation and earnings fall quarter-on-quarter

News

Indian PV companies among targets of new AD/CVD petition launched in US

News

Australia’s Tindo Solar partners with UNSW to advance TOPCon solar cell performance

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 2, 2025
Mexico City, Mexico

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.