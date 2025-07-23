Engie buys 70MW portfolio of distributed PV projects in Pennsylvania

Engie North America has acquired a portfolio of multiple solar projects from developer Prospect14.
As per the agreement, the portfolio includes 22 net energy metered (NEM) distributed solar PV projects totalling more than 70MW in Pennsylvania, US.
Kristen Fornes, head of distributed solar and storage at Engie North America, said these projects align with the company’s mission to deliver locally sourced energy while supporting Pennsylvania’s transition to a more resilient and decarbonised energy system.
Founded in 2018 as Glidepath Ventures, Prospect14 was rebranded under its current name in 2020. Since, then the Ardmore, Pennsylvania-based company has led several such acquisitions.
In 2020, Prospect14 sold a 278MW, 12-project portfolio to Canada’s Grasshopper Solar, plus another four projects totalling 887MW to an anonymous independent power producer (IPP). All the projects were being developed in Pennsylvania. Grasshopper purchased the portfolio for an undisclosed sum.
This was followed by CleanChoice Energy acquiring 150 acre Kylertown solar project with a capacity of 29.42MW.
Meanwhile, Engie North America had a total installed renewables and energy storage capacity as of 51.6GW by the end of March 2025.
Recently, the French company’s subsidiary in Chile started constructing its first 151MW solar-plus-storage project in the Latin American country’s Metropolitan Region. With an investment of US$130 million, the project is expected to begin commercial operation in the third quarter of 2026.