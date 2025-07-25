Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

VDE verifies GameChange Solar’s Hailstow system

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

New York Energy Plan targets 35GW solar PV, 9.4GW BESS by 2040

News

VDE verifies GameChange Solar’s Hailstow system

News

PV Price Watch: Prices of China’s PV products stabilise and rebound, with maximum increase reaching 22.09%

Features, Editors' Blog, News

IRENA: Global solar PV LCOE increases by 0.6% in 2024 to US$0.043/kWh

News

Nautilus, Greenprint Capital enter US$275 million tax equity deal to build 130MW US community solar

News

bp exits 26GW wind, solar and green hydrogen project in Western Australia

News

EU solar growth to slide in 2025, first time in over a decade

News

Sonnedix secures US$2.35 billion through refinancing deals to fund European growth

News

Iberdrola posts €3.5 billion profits in H1 ’25, expands investment in networks

News

Spanish Congress rejects blackout grid reform decree

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
GameChange Solar's Genius trackers.
The Hailstow system was tested over the course of three days in Arkansas. Image: GameChange Solar.

VDE Americas, the US subsidiary of German technology company VDE, has verified the successful deployment of the hail mitigation function of GameChange Solar’s Genius trackers at a study site in the US state of Arkansas.

The testing involved assessing the Genius trackers’ HailStow system through six storms that passed over the site over three days. The system aims to use real-time weather data to give plant operators warning that they should move their trackers into stow position, to minimise the risk of damage from imminent hailstorms.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The VDE Americas report concluded that the panels were moved to the desired stow angle, and that the system as a whole “worked as designed, including processing hail warnings, issuing activation emails and moving the trackers to hail stow position.”

Hail damage has emerged as a “disproportionately severe” component of solar project operations and maintenance, according to US-based climate insurance provider kWh Analytics, which noted that hail damage accounts for 6% of loss incidents for US PV projects, but is responsible for 73% of financial losses.

Much of this stems from the fact that PV projects are growing in size to capture more of the sun and generate more electricity, but these larger project footprints expose more panels to the risk of hail damage. Earlier this month, Jon Previtali, senior principal engineer at VDE Americas, told PV Tech Premium that, on average, “we see 50% of the project destroyed with these hailstorms”.

“This successful validation by VDE is the result of a strong engineering partnership and a shared commitment to rigorous, real-world validation,” said Scott Van Pelt, chief engineer at GameChange Solar; the company noted that it has “worked closely” with VDE to better improve its hail mitigation systems.

GameChange Solar has also made a number of investments into better optimising its trackers for use in unfavourable environments. Earlier this month, it launched a new terrain-following tracker, and earlier this year announced the supply of trackers to what it identified as “diverse and challenging environments” across South America.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
More Info
americas, arkansas, gamechange solar, genius trackers, hail, trackers, us, vde, vde americas, weather

Read Next

Community solar accounts for 61% of all new solar capacity additions made in New York state this year. Image: Governor Kathy Hochul via Flickr

New York Energy Plan targets 35GW solar PV, 9.4GW BESS by 2040

July 25, 2025
The US state of New York expects to install 35GW of solar PV and 9.4GW of battery energy storage system (BESS) by 2040.
Solar PV LCOE evolution between 2022-2024 in several regions

IRENA: Global solar PV LCOE increases by 0.6% in 2024 to US$0.043/kWh

July 25, 2025
According to a report from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the global levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) for solar PV reached US$0.043/kWh in 2024.
The investment will support the development of 130MW of energy across Illinois, Maryland, New York, Rhode Island and Delaware in the US. Image: Nautilus Solar Energy.

Nautilus, Greenprint Capital enter US$275 million tax equity deal to build 130MW US community solar

July 25, 2025
Nautilus Solar Energy has entered a US$275 million tax equity partnership with Greenprint Capital to expand its US community solar portfolio.
Image: Iberdrola

Iberdrola posts €3.5 billion profits in H1 ’25, expands investment in networks

July 24, 2025
Spanish energy utility giant Iberdrola has recorded over €3.5 billion in net profits in the first half of 2025 as it continues to expand investments in grid networks and high-value markets.
The portfolio includes 22 net energy metered (NEM) solar energy projects totalling more than 70MW in Pennsylvania. Image: Engie.

Engie buys 70MW portfolio of distributed PV projects in Pennsylvania

July 23, 2025
Utility giant Engie North America has acquired a portfolio of multiple solar projects from solar energy developer Prospect14.
Enphase_Inverter_Piclow

‘Reciprocal’ tariffs negatively impacted Enphase Q2 gross margins

July 23, 2025
US-based microinverter manufacturer Enphase Energy saw a decline of two percentage points in its gross margin for Q2 2025 due to Donald Trump's “reciprocal” tariffs regime.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

EU solar growth to slide in 2025, first time in over a decade

News

Engie buys 70MW portfolio of distributed PV projects in Pennsylvania

News

Western Australia increases investment in electricity transmission project to AU$1.6 billion

News

Scatec awarded 846MW solar PV in South Africa tender

News

Indian PV companies among targets of new AD/CVD petition launched in US

News

bp exits 26GW wind, solar and green hydrogen project in Western Australia

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 2, 2025
Mexico City, Mexico

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.