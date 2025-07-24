Subscribe To Premium
China adds 14.36GW solar PV in June, down 85% month-on-month

By Carrie Xiao
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

A China Energy Engineering Corporation project.
In the first half of 2025, Chinese solar PV installs reached 212GW, more than doubling numbers from the same period in 2024. Image: China Energy Engineering Corporation.

China has installed 14.36GW of solar PV in June 2025, down 85% from the previous month and also decreasing 38% from the same period in 2024.

On July 23, China’s National Energy Administration released the national power industry statistics for the period between January and June.

Affected by the pre-subsidy installation rush, China’s new PV installations in May 2025 reached as high as 92.92GW. June’s figures represent an 84.54% month-on-month decline from May, marking the first year-on-year monthly decrease in new PV installations this year.

However, when compared to last year’s installation data, China’s newly added PV capacity reached 102.48GW in the first half of 2024, and surged to 212.21GW during the same period in 2025. This represents a striking year-on-year growth of 107.07%.

The data shows that as of the end of June, China’s cumulative installed capacity had reached 3.65TW, a year-on-year increase of 18.7%. Among these, solar power stood at 1.1TW, up 54.2% year-on-year; while wind power reached 570GW, representing a 22.7% year-on-year growth.

In H1 2025, China added 212.21GW of new PV capacity, a fifth of the cumulative installed solar PV until June 2025. With still six months to go, China’s installed PV for 2025 is almost in the forecast range released from the Chinese trade association China PV Industry Association (CPIA) earlier this year. In February, CPIA forecast that Chinese solar PV installations would be between 215-255GW in 2025.

china, install figures, national energy administration, pv power plants, solar pv

