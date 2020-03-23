SEIA fears COVID-19 crisis could impact 50% of US solar sector
Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association said in a letter “As the COVID-19 crisis reaches new heights, we are grateful that Congress is putting American families and their safety and wellbeing first. This is a public health crisis that is affecting Americans on a personal and an economic level.
The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has warned that support is needed for approximately 250,000 people that directly work in the US solar industry as COVID-19 could impact as much as 50% of the sector.
“We are also faced with a reality we can’t ignore: the solar industry could lose up to half its workforce as a direct result of COVID-19. At the end of 2019, 250,000 Americans in every state had a career in the solar industry. These are well-paying jobs that put food on the table and keep the lights on.
“But they rely on the strength of our industry. According to our survey, some sectors in the solar industry could see a 50% reduction or more, up from BNEF’s estimate of 16% to 30% just a week ago.
The SEIA is putting wait behind support for paid sick leave and small business support as well as immediate relief to solar families by allowing companies to utilize the support Congress has already provided to the solar industry and make the Investment Tax Credit either refundable or payable directly to businesses and customers.
SEIA noted that 554 solar companies sent the letter to the US Congress.
