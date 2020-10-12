Siemens, Macquarie establish distributed energy joint venture

Image: Walmart/Flickr.

Siemens and Macquarie Group have created a new joint venture that will develop distributed energy resources such as solar and battery storage for US corporations and institutions.

Called Calibrant Energy, the company will offer on-site energy-as-a-service solutions at no up-front cost for its customers, which will include corporate and industrial clients, as well as municipalities, universities, schools and hospitals.

The joint venture has been formed by Siemens’ Smart Infrastructure and Financial Services groups as well as Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG).

It is hoped that Calibrant will be able to simplify the transition towards energy decarbonisation for US corporations and institutions by planning, designing, building, owning and operating clients’ energy production and storage assets.

“Many companies and institutions are embarking on a green transition in their energy strategies to take advantage of lower cost, lower emissions and increased resilience,” Chris Archer, GIG head of Americas, said. “Due to our shared vision and complementary expertise, GIG viewed Siemens as the ideal partner in forming Calibrant Energy to work closely with clients to deliver simple, customised, fully managed energy solutions.”

Calibrant’s technologies will include solar, integrated solar-battery solutions, hybrid systems, standalone batteries, microgrids, combined heat and power, and centralised heating and cooling infrastructure upgrades.

Formation of the joint venture comes after investment firm Blackstone last month established a similar company that will offer capital alongside commercial, industrial and institutional customers to develop distributed infrastructure.

Blackstone said the market for on-site renewable projects is growing rapidly as companies look to boost the sustainability of their operations while countering blackouts caused by extreme weather.