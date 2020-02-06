SolarEdge secures major European C&I inverter deal

The supply deal is thought to be the largest of its kind for SolarEdge, which spans four years as the European market is expected to continue a boom restarted in 2019. Image: SolarEdge

Major PV inverter company, SolarEdge Technologies has secured a significant single deal of around 1GW to supply PV inverters and power optimizers for European commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftop projects that will be financed, built, and operated by Enfindus.

The supply deal is thought to be the largest of its kind for SolarEdge, which spans four years as the European market is expected to continue a boom restarted in 2019.



“Being selected by Enfindus for one gigawatt of PV systems throughout Europe is testament to the growing strength of DC optimization and its benefits for larger PV installations," stated Alfred Karlstetter, General Manager of SolarEdge Europe. "Growing its footprint in the C&I sector, SolarEdge is committed to continuing to provide innovative and scalable DC optimized inverter solutions to improve the bottom line of commercial and small-scale utility PV systems.”

According to Enfindus, it had selected SolarEdge due to its “premium technology that is favored by insurance companies offering enhanced safety features and high-resolution monitoring for improved O&M.”