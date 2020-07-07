Sunrun to acquire Vivint Solar in US$3.2bn US market shake-up

Image: Nasdaq.

US residential solar installer Sunrun is to acquire rival Vivint Solar as part of a US$3.2 billion all-stock deal that constitutes a major shake-up for the US solar market.

The two parties have entered into a definitive agreement which will see Sunrun acquire Vivint, with each share of Vivint’s common stock exchanged for 0.55 shares of Sunrun common stock. As a result, Vivint stockholders are expected to hold roughly two-thirds (36%) of the resultant company, with Sunrun stockholders taking on the remaining 64%.

The deal constitutes a major shake-up for the US residential solar market. The two companies said their combined customer base would make up nearly 500,000 customers and over 3GW of installs on its balance sheet.

Furthermore, the companies expect to realise cost synergies to the tune of US$90 million per year post-acquisition, with Sunrun specifically noting the potential to consolidate and optimise the number of branches it maintains, reduce spending on technology systems and lean on enhanced buying power.

Meanwhile, Sunrun also said the deal would represent an opportunity to upscale its proprietary racking technology, while the addition of batteries to its combined base of customers which, combined with the potential of larger grid services partnerships, has been identified as an opportunity for the combined entity to deliver “considerable value”.

Lynn Jurich, CEO at Sunrun, said Vivint would add an “important and high-quality” sales channel that would allow the company to reach more households in the future.

"This transaction will increase our scale and grow our energy services network to help replace centralised, polluting power plants and accelerate the transition to a 100% clean energy future. We admire Vivint Solar and its employees, and look forward to working together as we integrate the two companies,” she said.

The deal is expected to close in Q4 2020, subject to approval by Vivint and Sunrun stockholders and regulators.

Post-transaction, Sunrun’s board of directors will be expanded by a further two seats, one of which is to be occupied by Vivint Solar chief David Bywater.

“Joining forces with Sunrun will allow us to reach a broader set of customers and accelerate the pace of clean energy adoption and grid modernization. We believe this transaction will create value for our customers, our shareholders, and our partners,” Bywater added.

More to follow...