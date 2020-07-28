US utility CPS Energy looks to add up to 900MW of solar, 50MW of storage to portfolio

San Antonio, Texas. Image: Pixabay.

San Antonio, Texas-based utility CPS Energy is advancing efforts to diversify its generation portfolio as it plans to add up to 900MW of solar, 50MW of battery storage and 500MW of new technology solutions.

The company is releasing a global request for information (RFI) to assist in the development of a future request for proposal (RFP) that will incorporate non- or low-emitting power generation.

Information obtained through the RFI process will help the utility seek a partner or partners through an RFP process to supplement 1.7GW of ageing power generation capacity and meet the needs of its growing metropolitan service area.

“We invite innovative energy and technology providers to participate in this RFI and to provide their ideas on how to transform our generation sources to power our future," said Paula Gold-Williams, CPS Energy CEO.

CPS – the largest municipally owned, fully-integrated electric and gas utility in the US – said the RFI "confirms its continued interest" in solar photovoltaic, energy storage, demand response and other low-emitting sources to add more year-round, all-weather solutions.

The RFI is also seeking information for innovative solutions for the next phase of the utility's energy efficiency programme, the Save for Tomorrow Energy Plan (STEP).

STEP was launched in 2009 to empower CPS customers to manage their energy consumption through efforts like energy efficiency, conservation and the adoption of renewable energy such as rooftop solar. The goal of the programme was to save up to 771MW over the course of 12 years, an objective reached early – in August of 2019 – a year ahead of schedule.

CPS Energy has unveiled the next stage of the initiative, FlexSTEP, designed to meet the changing next of its customers and introduce new energy efficiency technologies.

"We challenge ourselves every day to think globally and act locally,” Gold-Williams added. “We are therefore passionate about providing the most beneficial technologies to our customers. We owe it to our community to continue to maximise the assets they own, while introducing more renewable and new technologies to take us solidly into the future.”