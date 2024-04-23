Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

NextEra net income up 8.7% in Q1 2024, subsidiaries’ performances vary

By Simon Yuen
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Americas

Latest

Innovating alongside strengthening: how to counter falling solar module mechanical strength

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews

NextEra net income up 8.7% in Q1 2024, subsidiaries’ performances vary

News

Gujarat and Karnataka lead renewables integration into power sector in India

News

Soltec to supply 367MW of trackers to X-Elio, launches new utility-scale tracker

News

JinkoSolar to provide 100MW of Tiger Neo modules to Italian EPC firm Nyox Srl

News

Matrix Renewables secures €179 million financing to build 239MW of Spanish PV

News

China restricts offshore solar PV projects to specific sea areas

News

VSUN completes 4GW wafer plant in Vietnam

News

JSW Energy bags 700MW Indian PV project in NTPC tender

News

Australia to launch ‘largest ever’ 6GW renewables tender in May

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The company’s net income increases from US$2.09 billion to US$2.27 billion year-on-year. Credit: NextEra Energy.

US renewables developer NextEra Energy has posted improved financial results for Q1 2024, with net income increasing by 8.7%.

The company’s Q1 net income increased from US$2.09 billion to US$2.27 billion, while its adjusted EBITDA increased from US$447 million in Q1 2023 to US$462 million in Q1 2024.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

One of its subsidiaries, electric utility Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), reported a net income of US$1.17 billion in Q1, up from US$1.07 billion in Q1 2023. The company said FPL’s growth in Q1 2024 was driven by continued investment in the business.

FPL’s capital expenditures (capex) were approximately US$2.3 billion for Q1, and full-year capital investments are expected to be between US$7.8 billion and US$8.8 billion. FPL added about 1,640MW of new solar projects to its portfolio, putting the capacity of its owned and operated solar portfolio at over 6,400MW.

NextEra Energy Resources, another NextEra Energy’s subsidiaries that focuses on developing renewable power assets, reported a net income of US$966 million in Q1, down from US$1,440 billion in the same quarter in 2023.

A total of 2,765MW of new renewables and storage capacities were added to NextEra Energy Resources’ backlog, including about 1,545MW of solar and approximately 1,025MW of battery energy storage systems (BESS).

With these additions, NextEra Energy Resources’ backlog has reached 21.5GW of capacity, after taking into account roughly 1,165MW of new projects since the Q4 and full-year 2023 financial results call in January 2024.

“Our two businesses are well positioned to meet future power demand with renewables, storage and transmission,” said John Ketchum, chairman, president and CEO of NextEra Energy.

Looking ahead, the management of the company said its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) will be in the range of US$3.23 to US$3.43 in 2024. In the coming years, it expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of US$3.45 to US$3.7 for 2025 and US$3.63 to US$4 for 2026.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the third edition of Large Scale Solar USA Summit in Austin, Texas 1-2 May. With the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) targeting US$369 billion for clean energy and US$40 billion for manufacturing, the solar industry has never been brighter. The IRA, securing financing for future projects or supply chain bottlenecks will be among the discussions at this year’s event. For more information, including how to attend, please go to the official website.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

21 May 2024
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 21-22 May 2024, will be our third PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2025 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
finance, nextera energy, nextera energy partners, NextEra Energy Resources, solar pv, us

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Maxeon sues REC Solar over US TOPCon cell patent infringement

News

Maxeon sues Hanwha QCells over alleged US TOPCon cell patent infringement

News

Highland Materials secures US$255.6 million 48C tax credit to build polysilicon plant in the US

News

From PERC to TOPCon: Navigating the evolution of solar technology

Features, Guest Blog

Australia to launch ‘largest ever’ 6GW renewables tender in May

News

China adds 45.7GW of solar PV in Q1 2024, up from 33.7GW in Q1 2023

News

Upcoming Events

PV Modules to the U.S. in 2024: Suppliers, Traceability, Technologies & Reliability

Upcoming Webinars
April 25, 2024
5pm BST (9am PDT)

Large Scale Solar USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 1, 2024
Dallas, Texas

Modular design with innovative optimiser allows Anker’s home storage system to deliver 5% more usable energy

Upcoming Webinars
May 8, 2024

Mid-year PV industry 2024 dynamics: shipments, market leaders & technology trends

Upcoming Webinars
May 9, 2024
4pm BST (8am PDT)

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Sydney, Australia
© Solar Media Limited 2024