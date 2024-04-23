NextEra net income up 8.7% in Q1 2024, subsidiaries’ performances vary

One of its subsidiaries, electric utility Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), reported a net income of US$1.17 billion in Q1, up from US$1.07 billion in Q1 2023. The company said FPL’s growth in Q1 2024 was driven by continued investment in the business.

FPL’s capital expenditures (capex) were approximately US$2.3 billion for Q1, and full-year capital investments are expected to be between US$7.8 billion and US$8.8 billion. FPL added about 1,640MW of new solar projects to its portfolio, putting the capacity of its owned and operated solar portfolio at over 6,400MW.

NextEra Energy Resources, another NextEra Energy’s subsidiaries that focuses on developing renewable power assets, reported a net income of US$966 million in Q1, down from US$1,440 billion in the same quarter in 2023.

A total of 2,765MW of new renewables and storage capacities were added to NextEra Energy Resources’ backlog, including about 1,545MW of solar and approximately 1,025MW of battery energy storage systems (BESS).

With these additions, NextEra Energy Resources’ backlog has reached 21.5GW of capacity, after taking into account roughly 1,165MW of new projects since the Q4 and full-year 2023 financial results call in January 2024.

“Our two businesses are well positioned to meet future power demand with renewables, storage and transmission,” said John Ketchum, chairman, president and CEO of NextEra Energy.

Looking ahead, the management of the company said its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) will be in the range of US$3.23 to US$3.43 in 2024. In the coming years, it expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of US$3.45 to US$3.7 for 2025 and US$3.63 to US$4 for 2026.