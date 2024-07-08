Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Obton, GSSG Solar to buy 117MW solar portfolio in Japan

By Simon Yuen
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Obton, GSSG Solar to buy 117MW solar portfolio in Japan

News

Strengthening US solar manufacturing: the case for including domestically produced wafers in domestic content incentives

Features, Guest Blog

Fotowatio Renewable Ventures Australia turns on its first solar-plus-storage project in Queensland

News

PowerField commissions Netherlands’ ‘largest’ co-located BESS at PV site

News

Peak Energy signs MOU for 50MW Korean rooftop PV portfolio

News

Germany generates “record” share of renewable energy in first half of 2024

News

Why inadequate grid infrastructure is causing delays in Indian renewables projects

Features, Featured Articles

Albanese government unveils ‘Future Made in Australia Bill 2024’ with eyes to bolster solar

News

SolarDuck, RWE install offshore PV pilot in Dutch North Sea

News

Jakson Green inks 400MW PPA with India’s NHCP

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Japan’s total installed amount of solar PV reaches 122GW. Image: Obton

Danish investment bank Obton has established a joint venture with renewables investment firm GSSG Solar to acquire a 117MW solar portfolio in Japan.

The portfolio consists of nine projects. Eight of them, with a combined capacity of 104MW, are operational, while the remaining 13MW project is under development. The operational projects were brought into production between 2017 and 2022.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Obton said the projects are part of Japan’s feed-in tariff (FiT) programme introduced in 2012 and will provide electricity across sites located in seven prefectures.

Earlier this year, Japan announced a new FiT for commercial and industrial (C&I) and residential solar installations for 2024 and 2025. According to Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, residential solar PV systems with a capacity lower than 10kW will be awarded a FiT of JPY16 (US$0.11) per kWh in 2024 and JPY15 per kWh in 2025.

For C&I, ground-mount solar PV systems with a capacity of between 10kW and 50kW, the FiT will be JPY10 per kWh in both 2024 and 2025. For C&I rooftop solar installations, including projects that are 10kW or more but less than 50kW, as well as 50kW or more, the FiT will be JPY12 per kWh. It will drop to JPY11.5 per kWh in 2025.

PV Tech Premium also published an article written by Rystad Energy, examining the feasibility of Japan’s solar PV target by 2030. The country is targeting a 36-38% share of renewable energy in its power mix by 2030, while solar PV will have a targeted 14-16% share by 2030. In 2023, 1.1GW of new solar PV installations were added in Japan, while the total installed amount of solar PV reached 122GW, constituting 12% of Japan’s overall power mix.

The Japanese government was also urged to triple its installed renewables capacity to at least 363GW by 2035 to achieve its 2050 net zero target. Corporate renewable energy initiative RE100 called for the Japanese government to set targets in the upcoming 7th Strategic Energy Plan, which will be announced later this year. RE100 said the policy recommendations can create “an enabling environment for renewables and align Japan with its 2050 net zero target”.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
gssg solar, japan, Japan FiT, obton, pv power plants, solar pv

Read Next

FRV Australia's Dalby solar-plus-storage project. Image: FRV Australia.

Fotowatio Renewable Ventures Australia turns on its first solar-plus-storage project in Queensland

July 8, 2024
Developer Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) Australia has announced its first solar-plus-storage project, based in Dalby, a town in Queensland, has gone live.
Vattenfall's 700kW Symbizon agrivoltaics project in the Netherlands. Image: Vattenfall

PowerField commissions Netherlands’ ‘largest’ co-located BESS at PV site

July 5, 2024
Dutch independent power producer (IPP) PowerField has put a 52MWh BESS at a PV plant into operation, co-located with a 28MWp solar PV plant, which the company claims is the largest such site in the Netherlands.
Image: Daniel Bernard via Unsplash.

Peak Energy signs MOU for 50MW Korean rooftop PV portfolio

July 5, 2024
Singapore-headquartered renewable energy developer Peak Energy has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to pursue a 50MW rooftop solar portfolio in South Korea.
Wind engines and solar panels on a sunny day seen in Germany. Image: Uniper

Germany generates “record” share of renewable energy in first half of 2024

July 5, 2024
Germany generated more power from renewable energy sources in the first half of 2024 than at any other time in its history, according to a report from the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE).
Image: Tata Power via Twitter.
Premium

Why inadequate grid infrastructure is causing delays in Indian renewables projects

July 5, 2024
India is still facing several challenges to increase its installed solar capacity, including financing and grid infrastructure. 
The Kingaroy solar farm in Queensland, Australia. Credit: Mytilineos

Albanese government unveils ‘Future Made in Australia Bill 2024’ with eyes to bolster solar

July 5, 2024
The Australian federal government has presented the ‘Future Made in Australia Bill 2024’ to bolster renewable energy technologies like solar.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PowerField commissions Netherlands’ ‘largest’ co-located BESS at PV site

News

Albanese government unveils ‘Future Made in Australia Bill 2024’ with eyes to bolster solar

News

Peak Energy signs MOU for 50MW Korean rooftop PV portfolio

News

Why inadequate grid infrastructure is causing delays in Indian renewables projects

Features, Featured Articles

Meyer Burger: ‘history has proven us right’ on decision to leave Europe for US

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

‘Companies have become increasingly sophisticated’: Martin Green on advances in solar cell efficiency

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

Reliability and durability of heterojunction modules

Upcoming Webinars
July 10, 2024
9am (BST) / 10am (CEST)

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024