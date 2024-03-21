Subscribe To Premium
Japan announces feed-in tariffs for residential and C&I PV systems

By Simon Yuen
Japan announces feed-in tariffs for residential and C&I PV systems

Japanese flag
A total of four auctions will be launched this year. Image: Chris Barbalis on Unsplash

Japan has announced new feed-in tariffs (FiT) for commercial and industrial (C&I) and residential solar installations for 2024 and 2025.

According to Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, residential solar PV systems with a capacity lower than 10kW will be awarded a FiT of JPY16 (US$0.11) per kWh in 2024 and JPY15 per kWh in 2025.

For C&I, ground-mount solar PV systems with a capacity of between 10kW and 50kW, the FiT will be JPY10 per kWh in both 2024 and 2025.

For C&I rooftop solar installations, including projects that are 10kW or more but less than 50kW, as well as 50kW or more, the FiT will be JPY12 per kWh. It will drop to JPY11.5 per kWh in 2025.

Additionally, the Japanese government will launch four auctions this year for projects with capacities of more than 250kW, excluding rooftop solar PV systems. The upper limit prices will be JPY9.2, JPY9.13, JPY9.05 and JPY8.98, respectively.

According to BloombergNEF (BNEF), Japan needs to significantly increase its installed solar and wind power generation capacity by more than eight times – from 81GW in 2021 to 689GW in 2050 – if it is to reach its net zero targets. With such capacity, solar and wind generation will account for 79% of the electricity supply while nuclear will provide 11%.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the Solar Finance & Investment Asia Summit in Singapore, 24-25 September. The event will bring together the most influential leaders representing funds, banks, developers, utilities, government and industry across the Asia-Pacific region on a programme that is solutions-focused from top to tail. For more information, including how to attend, please go to the official website.

