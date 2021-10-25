PODCAST: What should solar expect from COP26, pricing woes dent renewables prospects

Cottam Power Station in the UK, owned by EDF, which is now closing with utility-scale solar farms planned to utilise its grid connection. Image: EDF.

Global renewables industries are expectant as COP26 looms, however supply chain volatility has continued to dent deployment prospects going into a crucial decade.

We discuss all this and much more in the latest episode of the Solar Media Podcast, brought to you this time in collaboration with Solar Energy UK, as we look forward to COP26 and preview what proceedings may mean for solar deployment.

We also hear from three industry professionals at the cutting edge of the solar sector in the UK, who detail what they want to hear from policymakers, what it’s like deploying solar at the moment and what’s driving forward installations as it stands.

