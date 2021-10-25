Solar Media
PODCAST: What should solar expect from COP26, pricing woes dent renewables prospects

Cottam Power Station in the UK, owned by EDF, which is now closing with utility-scale solar farms planned to utilise its grid connection. Image: EDF.

Global renewables industries are expectant as COP26 looms, however supply chain volatility has continued to dent deployment prospects going into a crucial decade.

We discuss all this and much more in the latest episode of the Solar Media Podcast, brought to you this time in collaboration with Solar Energy UK, as we look forward to COP26 and preview what proceedings may mean for solar deployment.

We also hear from three industry professionals at the cutting edge of the solar sector in the UK, who detail what they want to hear from policymakers, what it’s like deploying solar at the moment and what’s driving forward installations as it stands.

You can stream the podcast below:

Alternatively, you can subscribe and listen to the podcast on the Solar Media Editor’s Channel, which is now on all popular audio channels, including;

Japan’s policymakers approve higher 2030 renewable energy target

October 25, 2021
The Cabinet of Japan’s government has approved a plan to raise the national target for renewable energy in the electricity generation mix to between 36% and 38% by 2030. 

NextEra Energy Resources adds 515MW of solar to backlog in Q3

October 22, 2021
The clean energy business of US utility NextEra Energy had a record quarter of origination success in Q3, adding approximately 2,160MW to its backlog, including 515MW of new solar projects.

Hawaiian Electric seeks solar-plus-storage in next procurement round

October 21, 2021
US utility Hawaiian Electric is seeking proposals from resources including solar-plus-storage as part of its latest “all-source” renewables procurement round.

Tesla Q3 solar installs reach 83MW, targets improved energy division profitability

October 21, 2021
Tesla solar installations jumped by 46% year-on-year but fell slightly sequentially to 83MW in Q3 as the clean tech giant targeting greater profitability from its energy division.

JP Morgan fund buys majority stake in Falck Renewables

October 20, 2021
The main shareholder of Falck Renewables is selling its controlling stake in the solar and wind developer to an investor advised by JP Morgan Investment Management.

Fund manager DIF acquires majority stake in solar developer ib vogt

October 20, 2021
Infrastructure fund manager DIF Capital Partners is acquiring a majority interest in ib vogt, in a deal that is expected to fast track the solar developer’s transition towards an independent power producer (IPP) model.

Alight to build ‘Sweden’s largest solar farms’, signs PPAs

News

NextEra Energy Resources adds 515MW of solar to backlog in Q3

News

Lowest solar bid in Spain’s renewables auction 64% higher than previous round

Editors' Blog, Features

US DOE unveils support for solar PV project lifespan, advanced materials research

News

Japan’s policymakers approve higher 2030 renewable energy target

News

Saudi Arabia solar tariffs jump 43% on higher module costs

News

