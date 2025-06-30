Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Spain launches €100 million renewables recycling aid programme

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Modules, Manufacturing, Storage
Europe

Latest

Plenitude starts operations at first block of 330MW Spanish solar project

News

US clean energy industries hold breath as Senate ‘vote-a-rama’ due on reconciliation bill

News

Spain launches €100 million renewables recycling aid programme

News

Clearway Energy secures over US$1 billion in credit facilities

News

Tindo Solar inks 30MW solar module supply deal for Australia’s first ‘net zero pipeline’

News

Premier Energies commissions 1.2GW TOPCon solar cell line

News

UK government will not sign CfD for 11.5GW Xlinks Morocco-UK interconnector

News

Nexwell Power signs second 109MW PPA with unnamed US tech firm

News

Statkraft, Better Energy sign 64GWh PPAs in Poland

News

Lightsource bp signs 115MW PV-fishery PPA in Taiwan

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Dubbed RENOCICLA, the aid programme will allocate €30 million towards the recycling of solar panels. Image: MITECO

The Spanish government has launched a €100 million (US$117 million) aid programme to help promote the recycling and reuse of materials from renewable energy projects.

Launched by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO), RENOCICLA will allocate €80 million to new investments in second-life plants and the reuse and/or recycling of solar panels, lithium batteries and wind turbine blades.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Solar PV and energy storage recycling will have €30 million each allocated in the recycling programme. The funds will be provided through Spain’s recovery and resilience plan (PRTR) under the EU’s future resilience infrastructure fund, NextGenEU.

The programme will aim to prioritise the most advanced initiatives able to improve the treatment and recovery of obsolete renewable energy equipment – those with high percentages of reuse and recycling by weight, with a minimum varying between 65% and 85% depending on the technology. This includes the recycling of valuable materials such as lithium or lithium-ion, among others.

The remaining €20 million will be allocated to finance innovation projects in the eco-design of components and equipment for renewable energy technologies, with the goal to improve their useful life, reusability and recyclability.

Developments which increase the inclusion of secondary raw materials in manufacturing processes and reduce waste will also be eligible to participate. Among the eligible proposals are industrial research initiatives, experimental developments and feasibility studies.

Projects will be rated based on several criteria including technical rigor, economic viability, and innovative nature, among others.

Applications will be open from 8 July until 16 September 2025. For more details regarding the programme and how to participate, you can access the Institute for Diversification and Energy Saving (IDAE) website here (in Spanish). IDAE, which will manage the recycling programme, will be holding a webinar introducing the programme on Thursday 3 July between 12am and 1:15pm (CET).

The launch of the RENOCICLA programme comes only days after MITECO and IDAE officially granted nearly €300 million in renewables manufacturing. Results were unveiled earlier this year, with more than €210 million allocated for solar PV manufacturing, of which most went to Solar ingot and wafer manufacturer startup Sunwafe. The company has been granted nearly €200 million to help build a wafer manufacturing plant by 2030, which aims to reach a 20GW annual nameplate capacity.

Other upstream PV manufacturing projects awarded capacity include Dutch solar cell manufacturer MCPV and Spanish module manufacturer European Solar Cell Company (Escelco).

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
energy storage, incentive programme, miteco, recycling, solar module recycling, spain

Read Next

Plenitude's Renopool project in Spain.

Plenitude starts operations at first block of 330MW Spanish solar project

June 30, 2025
Eni subsidiary Plentiude has started operations at the northern block of its 330MW Renopool solar portfolio in Spain.
Abigail Ross Hopper.

US clean energy industries hold breath as Senate ‘vote-a-rama’ due on reconciliation bill

June 30, 2025
Voting on the US tax reconciliation bill is expected to begin in the Senate today, following a draft published on Friday that hit clean energy tax credits hard.
Xlinks is developing a project in Morocco that will feature solar PV, onshore wind and battery storage. Image: Xlinks.

UK government will not sign CfD for 11.5GW Xlinks Morocco-UK interconnector

June 27, 2025
The UK government has decided it will not sign a Contract for Difference (CfD) with Xlinks for the 11.5GW Morroco-UK interconnector project.
Nexwell Power increases its Spanish solar portfolio with 250MW projects from Q Energy

Nexwell Power signs second 109MW PPA with unnamed US tech firm

June 27, 2025
Renewables investment platform Nexwell Power has signed a round of power purchase agreements (PPAs) with “one of the largest” US tech companies for solar PV capacity to be built in Spain.
Image: Middlebrook Solar Farm.

JinkoSolar plans 133MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia

June 25, 2025
JinkoSolar has submitted a 133.76MWc solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales to the federal government under the EPBC Act.
Sara Aagesen, Spanish Minister of MITECO ruled out a cyberattack on April's blackout

Spain approves electricity system reinforcement measures after blackout report

June 25, 2025
The Spanish government has approved a series of measures aimed at reinforcing the electrical system and strengthening the supervision of operators.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

GameChange Solar to ship 715MW trackers to ‘challenging environments’ across LATAM

News

Engie to include recycling agreement for 375MW Midwest solar PPAs

News

Premier Energies commissions 1.2GW TOPCon solar cell line

News

Tindo Solar inks 30MW solar module supply deal for Australia’s first ‘net zero pipeline’

News

First Solar sells US$311.8 million in 45X manufacturing tax credits

News

REC Silicon shareholders order investigation into Hanwha, Moses Lake closure

News

Upcoming Events

Transmission planning 101 for project developers

Upcoming Webinars
June 30, 2025
10am PST / 6pm BST

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025 (ASEW)

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
July 2, 2025
Bangkok, Thailand

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 2, 2025
Mexico City, Mexico
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.