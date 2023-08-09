PV Hardware signs 805MW solar tracker deal for Saudi project

It added that the trackers will be designed to withstand high temperatures and sandstorms, while the advanced safety features will ensure its stable operation and corrosion resistance with an estimated life of 25 years.

“Ar Rass is an important milestone in PVH’s trajectory in Saudi Arabia. In large projects like this, we showcase the strength that local manufacturing and the expertise of working in extremely harsh environments bring to our products and onsite services,” said Surmai Kaushik, vice president of sales for AMEA at PVH.

Prior to this agreement, PVH also signed a supply agreement with Larsen & Toubro for 2.97GWp of PV trackers, providing solar trackers for the 4GW green hydrogen project located in Oxagon, Saudi Arabia.

Currently, PVH’s deployment spans five continents with a total capacity of over 28GW. It also has a pipeline of 8GW in Saudi Arabia.