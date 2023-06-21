PV Hardware inks 3GW solar tracker deal with Saudi green hydrogen project

The solar trackers will be provided to a 2.2GW solar plant that will be used to power the green hydrogen project in Saudi Arabia. Image: PV Hardware.

Spanish solar tracker provider PV Hardware (PVH) has signed a supply agreement with Larsen & Toubro for 2.97GWp of PV trackers.

The agreement will provide solar trackers for the 4GW green hydrogen project located in Oxagon, Saudi Arabia. This is where the NEOM futuristic city will be built and which recently secured US$8.4 billion to develop the green hydrogen plant.

Trackers for the project will be sourced from PVH’s manufacturing facility in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, which has an annual capacity of 8GWp that opened in November 2022. Earlier this year the company announced plans to build a new solar tracker facility in Valencia, Spain, that would bring the total global annual capacity of PVH to 25GW.

Larsen & Toubro was awarded the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for a 2.2GW solar plant, a 1.65GW of onshore wind and a 400 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS).

Ivan Higueras, chairman of PVH, said: “PVH is ready to undertake this important venture most successfully. We have solidified our position as the leading solar tracker supplier in the Middle East with localised production in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and we are committed and dedicated to supporting the Kingdom’s clean energy goals”.