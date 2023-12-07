Qn-SOLAR sells 4.5GW of modules in 2023

In 2023, the company signed agreements with unnamed “industry-leading resources and technology experts” to deploy its modules at solar-plus-storage and green hydrogen generation facilities in China.

Overseas, Qn-SOLAR noted that it had generated over 100MW of orders from European developers in July alone, and in August, the company signed new deals for 200MW of module capacity with South American firms. The company has also received certifications for its modules from a number of national governing bodies, including those in Japan, Brazil, Colombia, Italy and the UK, as it looks to expand its global footprint.

“We are incredibly proud of our achievements thus far and have the utmost confidence in our team’s capabilities as we continue to drive Qn-SOLAR’s growth,” said Qn-SOLAR chairman Stephen Cai. The company’s H1 2023 sales were 70% greater than its sales in the first six months of 2022, and Cai is optimistic about the company’s future work.

“Moreover, we are committed to responding to the global call for zero carbon emissions and actively contributing to a sustainable future.”

The company was established in 2014 as an EPC developer, but transitioned to PV module design and manufacturing in 2021, with increased demand for new solar panels around the world making the manufacturing and sales of modules an attractive investment.

Qn-SOLAR began its manufacturing work with full-black tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cells, telling PV Tech in July that these modules were the most financially viable to produce at scale, and that it expects the cells to reach a power conversion efficiency of 28% by 2027. However, the company is also interested in developing heterojunction (HJT) cells, once it becomes more financially viable to do so.

“Personally, I believe that TOPCon technology will be the mainstream for the next three years,” Cai told PV Tech in July. “As for Qn-SOLAR’s plan for the next three to four years, our main focus will still be on TOPCon. We have already started producing HJT technology on a small scale, and the technology shows promise. However, the cost is not yet satisfactory.”