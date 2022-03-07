Solar Media
News

SMA Solar cuts 2021 earnings forecast again, flags impact of global chip shortage

By Jules Scully
Balance of System, Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

SMA Solar cuts 2021 earnings forecast again, flags impact of global chip shortage

News

Norfund, CDC invest US$39m in 2.4GW of South African renewables

News

IEA unveils 10-point plan to cut EU dependence on Russian gas, calls for greater solar deployment

News

Italia Solare calls for ‘immediate change of pace’ on PV to reduce reliance on Russian gas

News

Vietnam’s short-term solar outlook hurt by regulatory uncertainty and network capacity, grid needs US$32.9bn in investment by 2030

News

SUSI Partners eyes solar-plus-storage opportunities in Italy

News

60GW green hydrogen hub planned for Texas

News

How Putin’s invasion of Ukraine could reshape Europe’s energy apparatus

Editors' Blog, Long Reads

US residential solar deployment moving towards less affluent households, says Berkeley Lab

News

US ROUND-UP: BayWa r.e. sells projects to Eni, GSI acquires 233MW portfolio

News
SMA was already impacted by a shortage of chips and other electronic components last year. Image: SMA Solar Technology.

Inverter supplier SMA Solar Technology has lowered its 2021 earnings forecast even further and has warned of additional headwinds this year due to the ongoing global chip shortage.

Having originally guided for 2021 EBITDA of €75 – 95 million (US$81 – 103 million), SMA lowered the forecast last September due to the undersupply of electronic components and then cut it again in January to €20 – 30 million as a result of a contract issue impacting its operations and maintenance (O&M) business.  

The company has now said there was an agreement on the dissolution of a contract for O&M services for PV power plants. Based on the resulting increased need for provisions, management anticipates 2021 EBITDA of around €9 million.

Sales for last year were €984 million, below the original guidance of between €1,075 million and €1,175 million. SMA’s CEO, Jürgen Reinert, said in September that the company was seeing solar developers postpone the implementation of larger PV plants to this year.

“The global shortage of chips and other electronic components has already impacted SMA’s business development in the second half of 2021,” Reinert said in a statement published last week. “The supply situation remains tight and will continue to present us with challenges as the year progresses.”

For 2022, SMA management is forecasting sales of €900 – 1,050 million and EBITDA of €10 – 60 million, particularly due to the chip shortage.

After overcoming the component shortage, Reinert said management sees “excellent growth prospects for SMA, especially against the background of the intensified global efforts to curb the climate crisis”.

The company will publish full details of its 2021 financial performance on 31 March 2022.

company results, financial results, semiconductor shortage, sma solar, sma solar technology

