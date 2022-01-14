Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

SMA Solar cuts 2021 earnings forecast in half following O&M contract issue

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Operations & Maintenance, Projects
Europe

Latest

Solar industry has responsibility to keep sites in agricultural production, says Silicon Ranch CCO

Features, Interviews

SMA Solar cuts 2021 earnings forecast in half following O&M contract issue

News

Changzhou Better Film to invest US$125m in 20GW EVA production facility

News

Renewable PPA prices in Europe up 8% due to ongoing energy crisis

News

Reliance to invest US$80bn in 100GW project pipeline, PV manufacturing and green hydrogen ‘ecosystem’ in India

News

Invenergy launches community solar-focused JV, targeting 3GW of renewables capacity by 2030

News

Revealed: The top 10 PV module suppliers in 2021 – part one

Editors' Blog, Features

Lightsource bp closes on US$533m financing package to fund construction of two US solar PV projects totalling 480MW

News

Net metering expert slams California’s ‘regressive’ rooftop solar policy proposals

News

KGAL acquires 50% stake in renewables developer GP Joule Projects, eyes expansion in Germany

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
SMA said the O&M contract issue would incur a one-time charge on the company’s earnings in 2021. Image: SMA Solar Technology.

SMA Solar has cut its earnings forecast for the year by more than half pending a contract issue affecting its operations and maintenance business.  

In a statement to the market issued earlier this week, SMA Solar said it had adjusted its earnings guidance for the 2021 financial year, revising it down from a previous forecast of €50-65 million (US$57 – 74 million) to €20-30 million.

The inverter manufacturer said the revision was down to ongoing negotiations between it and a third party in relation to an existing service agreement for its O&M services business, where defects in solar parks maintained by SMA were discovered after the contract was concluded.

Jürgen Reinert, chief executive at SMA, said the possible early dissolution of the agreement was a “unique case” which would have resulted in “unjustifiable expenses” for the company if it had gone on to fulfil its contractual obligations relating to asset performance.

“Accordingly, after thorough consideration, we have decided to aim for a cancellation agreement in order to shield SMA from greater damage. Our decision also expresses our responsible handling of long-term risks for the company as well as our high quality standards,” Reinert said.

Despite cuts to the 2021 earnings forecast, SMA’s managing board has reiterated its confidence in its long-term earnings potential. At the company’s Q3 2021 results in November 2021 SMA pointed towards a bulging order book for the forthcoming year after project delays and pushbacks dented its shipments earlier in 2021.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
contract dispute, finance, maintenance, o&m, sma solar

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

Solar industry has responsibility to keep sites in agricultural production, says Silicon Ranch CCO

January 14, 2022
Raising more than US$1 billion in equity capital in the past year, US independent power producer (IPP) Silicon Ranch is looking to expand its model of developing, owning and operating large-scale PV plants while maintaining a strategy of co-locating projects with regenerative agriculture.

US installer PosiGen lands US$100m in financing to grow low-income household offering

January 11, 2022
PosiGen, a US provider of residential solar and efficiency solutions for low- to moderate-income (LMI) households, has secured US$100 million in preferred equity financing.

NextEnergy Capital sells 150MW Italian solar portfolio to Tages

January 11, 2022
European solar investor NextEnergy Capital (NEC) has sold a 150MW portfolio of Italian solar assets to Rome-headquartered investment group Tages.

ReNew Energy sells US$400m of green bonds to support growth and refinancing operations

January 10, 2022
Indian renewables company ReNew Energy Global Plc’s wholly owned subsidiary India Clean Energy Holdings has raised US$400 million through a green bond sale that will be used to support the company’s growth strategy and “refinance existing high-cost debt”.

Invenergy bags US$3bn investment from Blackstone

January 10, 2022
Alternative asset manager Blackstone will invest around US$3 billion in Invenergy Renewables to help drive an accelerated build-out of the solar and wind developer’s clean energy platform.
PV Tech Premium

The role of insurance and risk management in solar power project financing

January 7, 2022
Prior to 2019, there was an ample number of insurers willing to provide renewable energy insurance, leading to plentiful, affordable cover being available for solar power project finance transactions. However, with increased claims and risks, price rises and lower availability of cover is impacting the sector. Duncan Gordon, head of Renewable Energy at specialist energy insurance brokerage and risk management firm Gallagher, provides an overview of how solar power project owners can navigate a challenging insurance market.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Revealed: The top 10 PV module suppliers in 2021 – part one

Editors' Blog, Features

Green hydrogen sector set to benefit from upcoming electrolyser manufacturing ramp-up

News

Renewable PPA prices in Europe up 8% due to ongoing energy crisis

News

KGAL acquires 50% stake in renewables developer GP Joule Projects, eyes expansion in Germany

News

‘More work to be done’ on California net metering proposals, says state governor

News

Reliance to invest US$80bn in 100GW project pipeline, PV manufacturing and green hydrogen ‘ecosystem’ in India

News

Upcoming Events

The Landscape for PV Technology in 2022

Upcoming Webinars
January 26, 2022
Free Webinar

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021