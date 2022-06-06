Subscribe
Solar polysilicon price jumps again as PV wafer prices resist rise

By Liam Stoker
Cell Processing, Manufacturing, Materials
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

News

Exclusive: Mytilineos developing 750MW+ of solar PV in Chile

News

Jinchen secures 2.5GW module manufacturing equipment deal from Adani

News

Masdar to develop up to 10GW of renewables in Azerbaijan in two phase agreement

News

New York announces 2.4GW of PV plants, some paired with energy storage

News

SMA plots major solar inverter manufacturing capacity expansion

News

Biden to waive Southeast Asia solar import tariffs for two years

News

Inside JinkoSolar’s bid to steal a TOPCon march on its PV manufacturing rivals

Features, Interviews

PROJECT ROUND-UP: BNZ plans 49MWp plant in Portugal, Centrica signs VPPA in Spain

News

Daqo launches US$120m share buyback scheme

News
Solar polysilicon prices rose for the fifth consecutive week last week. Image: GTAT.

Solar polysilicon prices continued to rise for a fifth consecutive week while PV wafer prices remain flat.

Polysilicon prices have risen since start of the year and, at around RMB262/kg (inclusive of China’s 20% sales tax, equivalent to RMB216.6/kg, or US$32.55/kg, without it) rose to their highest level of the year last week, according to data published by PVInfoLink and EnergyTrend.

Last week’s jump in polysilicon pricing was not only the largest single-week increase since the start of the year, but also took average polysilicon prices to within distance of last year’s record price of RMB269/kg.

That polysilicon prices have remained stubbornly high and rising has defied market forecasts issued earlier this year. By Q2 2022, PVInfoLink and BloombergNEF had forecasted for polysilicon prices to have fallen to RMB180 – 200/kg as the supply/demand relationship eased.

Today’s prices, entering the final month of Q2, are more than 30% ahead of those estimations.

There has also been some industry concern that last week’s earthquake in Sichuan, home to a number of PV manufacturing facilities, could result in reduced output, however no confirmation of those fears has been reported to date.

While polysilicon prices have increased, so far this has yet to spread up the solar supply chain to wafers. Prices for 166mm, 182mm and 210mm wafers remained flat for a fourth consecutive week last week while LONGi’s most recent wafer price update, issued on 27 May, confirmed no price increase to its previous price update on 27 April.

Solar cell producer Tongwei however confirmed marginal increases for its 166mm and 182mm solar cells, rising from RMB1.13/W and RMB1.17/W to RMB1.16/W and RMB1.19/W respectively. Prices for 210mm cells remained flat at RMB1.17/W.

Biden to waive Southeast Asia solar import tariffs for two years

June 6, 2022
US President Joe Biden is to waive tariffs on solar imports from Southeast Asia for two years as part of a swathe of measures to boost renewables deployment.

TOPCon, heterojunction and BIPV: The year so far in major solar module launches and innovations

June 2, 2022
PV Tech summarises the solar industry’s major module launches in 2022 so far and the cutting edge technologies on display.

Soltec backing IPP switch, vertical integration to offset supply chain risks

June 1, 2022
Solar tracker manufacturer and project developer Soltec has created a new asset management unit to mitigate risks in the value chain, as it continues efforts to overcome supply headwinds.

PV Talks: PVEL’s Tristan Erion-Lorico on 2022’s solar module performance trends

May 31, 2022
PV Tech speaks to PVEL’s Tristan Erion-Lorico about the latest solar module performance trends, supply chain concerns and early TOPCon indications.

REC Silicon to restart production at Moses Lake in Q4 2023

May 30, 2022
Norwegian polysilicon manufacturer REC Silicon has confirmed plans to restart polysilicon production at its Moses Lake factory in the US.

Polysilicon sales loss dents Maxeon’s revenue forecast-beating opening quarter

May 27, 2022
Maxeon Solar Technologies saw its gross loss widen in Q1 2022 despite outlook-beating revenue after the sale of excess polysilicon at a loss dragged on its performance.

PROJECT ROUND-UP: BNZ plans 49MWp plant in Portugal, Centrica signs VPPA in Spain

News

Biden to waive Southeast Asia solar import tariffs for two years

News

Inside JinkoSolar’s bid to steal a TOPCon march on its PV manufacturing rivals

Features, Interviews

TOPCon, heterojunction and BIPV: The year so far in major solar module launches and innovations

Editors' Blog, Features

China set to double solar installations to 108GW this year, claims NEA

News

Huawei’s Smart String ESS provides secure, efficient residential energy solutions with built-in energy optimiser

Product Reviews

