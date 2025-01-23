Solar Proponent signs PPAs for 1.6GW of solar capacity in Texas

Solar Proponent, which is backed by EnCap Investments, energy-focused private equity firm Yorktown Partner and energy company Mercuria Energy, currently has a portfolio consisting of six solar-plus-storage projects with a cumulative capacity of 2.2GW, according to its website. These projects range in size from 165MW to 600MW, and the majority are expected to be commissioned between 2027 and 2029.

Two of the projects are located in northeast Texas: the 333MW Three Cranes and 315MW Middlebrook solar PV power plants, which are both close to Dallas.

Further south, Solar Proponent is currently pursuing four solar PV power plants located between Houston, San Antonio, and Corpus Christi. These include the 165MW Flag City, 600MW Lunis Creek, 600MW Charro and 200MW Jaboncillos sites.

“The ability to contract this volume over four projects speaks to the quality of development by the Solar Proponent team. Strong corporate interest has been essential to enabling the financing of new power capacity to meet growing demand,” said Solar Proponent CEO Cassandra Rinaldo.

“These projects will provide needed energy capacity to support a growing ERCOT power market and aid our counterparty in achieving its decarbonisation goals. We are proud to serve the Texas market, which continues to lead the country in the expansion of renewables.”

Support for solar PV grows in Texas

As previously reported by PV Tech, support continues to mount for solar PV developments in Texas despite incoming President Donald Trump’s shift in policy toward climate change, threatening federal support for renewable power projects through initiatives such as the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

According to a report released by Dr Joshua Rhodes of the University of Texas at Austin, elected county leaders are increasingly looking favourably at renewable energy generation projects to provide stability to the energy market whilst also securing long-term revenue streams.

These immediate moves against the IRA contrast to many of the assumptions made in the weeks leading up to the inauguration, where many commenters suggested that the financial benefits offered by the IRA would protect it from being wholly repealed.