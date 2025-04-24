Subscribe To Premium
Tata Power to build 131MW wind-solar hybrid project for automotive arm

By JP Casey
Germany awards 2.6GW capacity in oversubscribed ground-mount PV auction

PV Price Watch: polysilicon prices decline again as market turns pessimistic about H2 demand outlook

Becquerel, Holosolis and Oxford PV experts to speak at Solar Media’s Intersolar Europe panel

Why was China’s historic 51GW PV module tender terminated?

Enphase expects minimal impact on microinverters from Trump’s tariffs

Limes sells 287MW Italian renewables portflio

Shanghai Electric and Masdar to build 2GW Sadawi solar project in Saudi Arabia

3.5GW of renewables and energy storage awarded right to connect to New South Wales REZ

Is PV woke and other reflections on the PV industry

Solar panels deployed on sandy ground in the Indian state of Rajasthan
TPREL plans to commission 1.1GW of renewable energy capacity in the next 24 months. Credit: Tata Power.

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), the renewable power arm of Indian energy major Tata Power, has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Tata Motors to build a 131MW wind-solar hybrid renewable energy project.

Tata Motors, itself a subsidiary of Tata Power, will use power generated at the facilities to decarbonise its manufacturing plants in the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat, on India’s west coast. Tata Motors is part of the RE-100 initiative, to source the entirety of its electricity from renewable sources, and noted that this deal would “significantly advance” this goal.

The PPA follows a similar deal TPREL signed with Fiat India Automobiles, to sell power generated at a 12.6MW solar project in the state of Maharashtra. TPREL described its renewable power projects as offering a “hybrid model” of energy generation, combining technologies including solar, wind, floating PV and battery storage.

TPREL currently operates 478MW of renewable energy capacity, and plans to commission a further 1.1GW of capacity in the next 24 months.

Figures from energy consultancy JMK Research show that India added a record 24.5GW of new PV capacity in 2024, more than double the capacity added in 2023, and the first quarter of 2025 has seen a number of significant deals in the Indian renewables sector. TPREL has announced plans to build 7GW of renewable capacity in Andhra Pradesh, and signed a memorandum of understanding to add 5GW of renewable capacity in Assam.

