Tata Power to build 131MW wind-solar hybrid project for automotive arm

The PPA follows a similar deal TPREL signed with Fiat India Automobiles, to sell power generated at a 12.6MW solar project in the state of Maharashtra. TPREL described its renewable power projects as offering a “hybrid model” of energy generation, combining technologies including solar, wind, floating PV and battery storage.

TPREL currently operates 478MW of renewable energy capacity, and plans to commission a further 1.1GW of capacity in the next 24 months.

Figures from energy consultancy JMK Research show that India added a record 24.5GW of new PV capacity in 2024, more than double the capacity added in 2023, and the first quarter of 2025 has seen a number of significant deals in the Indian renewables sector. TPREL has announced plans to build 7GW of renewable capacity in Andhra Pradesh, and signed a memorandum of understanding to add 5GW of renewable capacity in Assam.