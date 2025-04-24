Tata Power to build 131MW wind-solar hybrid project for automotive arm

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), the renewable power arm of Indian energy major Tata Power, has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Tata Motors to build a 131MW wind-solar hybrid renewable energy project.
Tata Motors, itself a subsidiary of Tata Power, will use power generated at the facilities to decarbonise its manufacturing plants in the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat, on India’s west coast. Tata Motors is part of the RE-100 initiative, to source the entirety of its electricity from renewable sources, and noted that this deal would “significantly advance” this goal.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
The PPA follows a similar deal TPREL signed with Fiat India Automobiles, to sell power generated at a 12.6MW solar project in the state of Maharashtra. TPREL described its renewable power projects as offering a “hybrid model” of energy generation, combining technologies including solar, wind, floating PV and battery storage.
TPREL currently operates 478MW of renewable energy capacity, and plans to commission a further 1.1GW of capacity in the next 24 months.
Figures from energy consultancy JMK Research show that India added a record 24.5GW of new PV capacity in 2024, more than double the capacity added in 2023, and the first quarter of 2025 has seen a number of significant deals in the Indian renewables sector. TPREL has announced plans to build 7GW of renewable capacity in Andhra Pradesh, and signed a memorandum of understanding to add 5GW of renewable capacity in Assam.