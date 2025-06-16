Solarvest to build 30MW solar project, Brunei’s largest PV plant to date

Atlantic Blue – a wholly-owned subsidiary of Malaysian solar company Solarvest – will build Brunei’s largest national solar project through joint venture Seri Suria Power, alongside Serikandi Oilfield Services and Khazanah Satu.
The 30MW PV power plant, set to break ground in the third quarter of 2025, will be built on a 332,900-square-meter former landfill site in Kampong Belimbing, Mukim Kota Batu. The plant is expected to become operational by the end of 2026. According to the firm, this will be the largest PV plant in the country.
As per the agreement, Seri Suria signed a land lease agreement with the Government of Brunei Darussalam, and a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) has also been signed with the Government, represented by the Department of Electrical Services.
Commending the government’s initiatives to increase renewable energy dependence, Leon Liew Chee Ing, executive director of Solarvest said, “In 2024, Brunei’s electricity consumption totalled 3,242 GWh, with 95% generated from fossil fuels – highlighting an urgent need for a clean energy transition.”
Furthermore, he added that this partnership will support Brunei’s sustainable energy goals by delivering the country’s largest solar initiative.
This project stems from a Request for Proposal (RFP) process launched in 2021 by the Government of Brunei Darussalam. The initiative requires the developers to partner with Government-Linked Companies to boost national participation in renewable capacity building.
It supports Brunei’s goal of achieving a 30% renewable energy mix and cutting greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 20% by 2030. Beyond environmental impact, the project is expected to create local business opportunities and drive economic growth.