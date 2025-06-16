Subscribe To Premium
Solarvest to build 30MW solar project, Brunei’s largest PV plant to date

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Redeux Energy secures US$30 million credit facility

Scatec secures US$479 million for 1.1GW/200MWh hybrid project in Egypt

Yaskawa America to build US$180 million manufacturing facility in Wisconsin

India and Saudi Arabia drive 20% global tracker growth in 2024

Sunnova receives court approval for US$90 million debtor-in-possession financing

Amazon to invest AU$20 billion in Australian data centres powered by solar PV

Invenergy breaks ground on 240MW Ohio solar PV plant

Solarium to build 1GW module assembly plant in India

More technologies, more trust: Changing PPA priorities in Europe

The plant is expected to open by the end of 2026. Image: Solarvest via LinkedIn.
The plant is expected to open by the end of 2026. Image: Solarvest via LinkedIn.

Atlantic Blue – a wholly-owned subsidiary of Malaysian solar company Solarvest – will build Brunei’s largest national solar project through joint venture Seri Suria Power, alongside Serikandi Oilfield Services and Khazanah Satu.

The 30MW PV power plant, set to break ground in the third quarter of 2025, will be built on a 332,900-square-meter former landfill site in Kampong Belimbing, Mukim Kota Batu. The plant is expected to become operational by the end of 2026. According to the firm, this will be the largest PV plant in the country.

As per the agreement, Seri Suria signed a land lease agreement with the Government of Brunei Darussalam, and a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) has also been signed with the Government, represented by the Department of Electrical Services.

Commending the government’s initiatives to increase renewable energy dependence, Leon Liew Chee Ing, executive director of Solarvest said, “In 2024, Brunei’s electricity consumption totalled 3,242 GWh, with 95% generated from fossil fuels – highlighting an urgent need for a clean energy transition.”

Furthermore, he added that this partnership will support Brunei’s sustainable energy goals by delivering the country’s largest solar initiative.

This project stems from a Request for Proposal (RFP) process launched in 2021 by the Government of Brunei Darussalam. The initiative requires the developers to partner with Government-Linked Companies to boost national participation in renewable capacity building.

It supports Brunei’s goal of achieving a 30% renewable energy mix and cutting greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 20% by 2030. Beyond environmental impact, the project is expected to create local business opportunities and drive economic growth.

