Soltec supplies trackers to 130MW Romanian PV project

The company has been involved in one other Romanian PV project before this. Image: Soltec

Solar tracker supplier Soltec will ship its SF7 trackers to Greek renewables developer Mytilineos for a 130MW Romanian solar PV project.

The supply is due for completion in the second half of this year and the project – in the southern Romanian county of Giurgiu – will deploy 3,083 SF7 trackers and 227,240 modules. It will be the largest Romanian solar plant that Soltec has worked on to date.

Soltec pushed the efficiency that its SF7 tracker offers. It said that the 2-port configuration that the product offers allows for reduced construction and installation time, along with claiming 54% fewer piles and 58% fewer parts than main competitors.

Raúl Morales, CEO of Soltec, said: “We are very proud to work again with Mytilineos, which highlights their trust in Soltec and our product. With this project, we reach nearly 900MW supplied to Mytilineos globally with the common goal of decarbonising the economy and contributing to creating a cleaner world while helping to combat the energy crisis in Europe. We hope that this second project in Romania will be one of many on which we will work together in Europe.”

Romania – along with Mytilineos’ native Greece – is one of the most quickly emerging solar markets in Europe. The country’s upcoming contract for difference scheme has drawn solar investors to Romania recently, with its combination of available grid space, land and policy tailwinds.

In 2022, Soltec posted record revenues of US$600 million as it capitalised on the industry recovery post-pandemic.

