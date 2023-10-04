Soltec to provide SF7 trackers to new 302MW solar project in Missouri

While the SF7 range of trackers has products that can house bifacial and monofacial modules, Soltec did not specify which type of tracker would be used, or in what quantities.

Soltec currently has 2.3GW of projects in various stages of development in the US, where it has been active since 2015. Last week, the company announced plans to double its revenues from the US market alongside its latest financial results, and the US is set to be an area of focus for the company in the coming years.

“Expanding our presence and customer base in the US is something we celebrate at Soltec,” said Soltec CEO Raúl Morales. “We already have extensive experience in this country, but each project represents a new challenge and satisfaction.

“We know that working in the world’s largest market comes with the pressure to perform at the highest level,” continued Morales. “The confidence of our customers, who continue to choose us, is additional proof of the reliability not only of Soltec’s product but also of its service in each of the projects we operate.”

The construction of new solar facilities in the US is nothing new, with the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reporting last week that US solar capacity has grown more consistently than other renewable power sources in recent years.

Yesterday, the EIA also announced that the cost of building new solar installations in the US fell 6% between 2020 and 2021, and while these figures do not take into account more recent developments, such as the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act, this is a nonetheless positive trend that could encourage the construction and commissioning of new solar projects in the US.