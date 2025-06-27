Statkraft, Better Energy sign 64GWh PPAs in Poland

Norwegian energy company Statkraft has signed two power purchase agreements with Danish solar developer Better Energy to purchase energy from two solar power plants in Poland with a total capacity of 64GWh.
As part of the agreement, Statkraft will use the Chociwel and Wągrowiec solar farms – located approximately 600 km northwest and 300 km west of Warsaw, respectively. Both facilities are already fully connected to the grid and have a combined annual generation capacity exceeding 90GWh. This partnership enables the delivery of green energy directly into Poland’s national grid.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
Statkraft and Better Energy began their collaboration in 2021 with the PPA for the Resko solar farm. Since then, the partnership has expanded to include five additional sites across Poland, allowing Statkraft to secure a total of 210GWh of renewable energy annually.
Kornel Koronowski, head of origination Poland at Statkraft, said that the 2021 PPA for the Resko solar power plant significantly strengthened the partnership, increasing the total contracted volume to 210GWh annually.
In February 2024, the companies entered into ten-year Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) for energy from four solar power plants in Poland, totaling 212MW in capacity. As part of the deal, Statkraft procured electricity from Better Energy’s Krapkowice solar power plant, which is grid-connected and capable of generating 30GWh annually.
Additionally, Statkraft secured a market access agreement for two other grid-connected solar facilities developed by Better Energy – Helenowo and Nidzica – each with an installed capacity of 74MW.