Statkraft, Better Energy sign 64GWh PPAs in Poland

Statkraft and Better Energy began their collaboration in 2021 with the PPA for the Resko solar farm. Since then, the partnership has expanded to include five additional sites across Poland, allowing Statkraft to secure a total of 210GWh of renewable energy annually.

Kornel Koronowski, head of origination Poland at Statkraft, said that the 2021 PPA for the Resko solar power plant significantly strengthened the partnership, increasing the total contracted volume to 210GWh annually.

In February 2024, the companies entered into ten-year Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) for energy from four solar power plants in Poland, totaling 212MW in capacity. As part of the deal, Statkraft procured electricity from Better Energy’s Krapkowice solar power plant, which is grid-connected and capable of generating 30GWh annually.

Additionally, Statkraft secured a market access agreement for two other grid-connected solar facilities developed by Better Energy – Helenowo and Nidzica – each with an installed capacity of 74MW.