Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Statkraft, Better Energy sign 64GWh PPAs in Poland

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Markets & Finance, Companies, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Nexwell Power signs second 109MW PPA with unnamed US tech firm

News

Statkraft, Better Energy sign 64GWh PPAs in Poland

News

Lightsource bp signs 115MW PV-fishery PPA in Taiwan

News

New policies and hybrid projects: looking ahead to the Clean Power 2030 Summits

News

Building on a ‘transformational’ year for UK energy

Features, Interviews

Japanese retailer Ryohin Keikaku, JERA form JV to build solar PV plants in Japan

News

US ROUND-UP: Akuo’s first solar VPPA, Invenergy-Meta 791MW deals and RWE’s Kentucky solar launch

News

KAUST develops cooling technology that increases solar cell longevity by 200%

News

REC Silicon shareholders order investigation into Hanwha, Moses Lake closure

News

SERIS claims record 26.4% efficiency with perovskite-organic tandem solar cell

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Statkraft will utilize the Chociwel and Wągrowiec solar farms – located approximately 600 km northwest and 300 km west of Warsaw, respectively. Image: Statkraft.
Statkraft will utilize the Chociwel and Wągrowiec solar farms – located approximately 600 km northwest and 300 km west of Warsaw, respectively. Image: Statkraft.

Norwegian energy company Statkraft has signed two power purchase agreements with Danish solar developer Better Energy to purchase energy from two solar power plants in Poland with a total capacity of 64GWh. 

As part of the agreement, Statkraft will use the Chociwel and Wągrowiec solar farms – located approximately 600 km northwest and 300 km west of Warsaw, respectively. Both facilities are already fully connected to the grid and have a combined annual generation capacity exceeding 90GWh. This partnership enables the delivery of green energy directly into Poland’s national grid. 

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Statkraft and Better Energy began their collaboration in 2021 with the PPA for the Resko solar farm. Since then, the partnership has expanded to include five additional sites across Poland, allowing Statkraft to secure a total of 210GWh of renewable energy annually. 

Kornel Koronowski, head of origination Poland at Statkraft, said that the 2021 PPA for the Resko solar power plant significantly strengthened the partnership, increasing the total contracted volume to 210GWh annually. 

In February 2024, the companies entered into ten-year Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) for energy from four solar power plants in Poland, totaling 212MW in capacity. As part of the deal, Statkraft procured electricity from Better Energy’s Krapkowice solar power plant, which is grid-connected and capable of generating 30GWh annually. 

Additionally, Statkraft secured a market access agreement for two other grid-connected solar facilities developed by Better Energy – Helenowo and Nidzica – each with an installed capacity of 74MW.

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
better energy, europe, poland, ppa, pv power plants, statkraft

Read Next

Nexwell Power increases its Spanish solar portfolio with 250MW projects from Q Energy

Nexwell Power signs second 109MW PPA with unnamed US tech firm

June 27, 2025
Renewables investment platform Nexwell Power has signed a round of power purchase agreements (PPAs) with “one of the largest” US tech companies for solar PV capacity to be built in Spain.
Image: Lightsource bp

Lightsource bp signs 115MW PV-fishery PPA in Taiwan

June 27, 2025
Solar developer Lightsource bp has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with a subsidiary of Taiwanese energy firm HD Renewable Energy (HDRE).
UK solar panels.

New policies and hybrid projects: looking ahead to the Clean Power 2030 Summits

June 27, 2025
PV Tech spoke to Monika Paplaczyk about recent changes in the UK energy mix and opportunities for investors in the solar sector.
Monika Paplaczyk of Thrive Renewables.
Premium

Building on a ‘transformational’ year for UK energy

June 27, 2025
PV Talk: '2024 was a transformational year in terms of energy policy,' says Monika Paplaczyk ahead of this year's Clean Power 2030 Summits.
Scheduled for completion by early 2027, the two sites are expected to generate 1,158GWh of clean electricity each year. Image: ACEN.

ACEN, UPC to build 540MW renewable projects in India

June 26, 2025
ACEN has partnered with UPC Renewables to build two renewable projects in Rajasthan and Karnataka, India. 
Image: Nextracker

Nextracker to ship trackers to 550MW Greek PV project by PPC

June 26, 2025
Nextracker will supply solar tracker systems to a 550MW solar PV project in the Greek province of Western Macedonia, owned by Greek renewables developer PPC Renewables.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US ROUND-UP: Akuo’s first solar VPPA, Invenergy-Meta 791MW deals and RWE’s Kentucky solar launch

News

REC Silicon shareholders order investigation into Hanwha, Moses Lake closure

News

First Solar sells US$311.8 million in 45X manufacturing tax credits

News

GameChange Solar to ship 715MW trackers to ‘challenging environments’ across LATAM

News

Halocell Energy launches ‘Australian-made’ perovskite PV module for low-light conditions

News

JinkoSolar plans 133MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia

News

Upcoming Events

Transmission planning 101 for project developers

Upcoming Webinars
June 30, 2025
10am PST / 6pm BST

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025 (ASEW)

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
July 2, 2025
Bangkok, Thailand

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 2, 2025
Mexico City, Mexico
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.