Statkraft sells 120MWp Netherlands solar portfolio to Greenchoice

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Markets & Finance, Companies, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Statkraft will utilize the Chociwel and Wągrowiec solar farms – located approximately 600 km northwest and 300 km west of Warsaw, respectively. Image: Statkraft.
The transaction is expected to close in autumn 2025. Image: Statkraft.

Norwegian energy company Statkraft has sold its Netherlands solar portfolio of 120MWp to Dutch renewable energy supplier Greenchoice.

Statkraft has signed a share purchase agreement with Greenchoice to divest its renewable energy development activities in the Netherlands. The deal includes 120MWp of operating solar assets, along with a pipeline of solar, wind and battery projects, and the transfer of Statkraft’s local development team.

The transaction is expected to close in autumn 2025, and the companies did not disclose financial terms of the deal. Statkraft said it will maintain its market operations in the Netherlands but scale back hydrogen activities.

“I am very pleased that we have agreed to sell our portfolios of solar, wind and storage projects in the Netherlands to a company which will use this business as a platform for further growth,” said Barbara Flesche, executive vice president for Europe, Statkraft.

Recently, Statkraft posted quarter-on-quarter declines in electricity generation and earnings. Its assets generated 15.2TWh in Q2 2025, down from 21.7TWh in Q1, with hydropower contributing 12.6TWh, though generation was 0.9TWh higher than Q2 2024.

Underlying EBITDA fell to US$440 million from US$1.1 billion in the previous quarter, reflecting this decline in electricity generation.

