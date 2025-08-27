Statkraft sells 120MWp Netherlands solar portfolio to Greenchoice

The transaction is expected to close in autumn 2025, and the companies did not disclose financial terms of the deal. Statkraft said it will maintain its market operations in the Netherlands but scale back hydrogen activities.

“I am very pleased that we have agreed to sell our portfolios of solar, wind and storage projects in the Netherlands to a company which will use this business as a platform for further growth,” said Barbara Flesche, executive vice president for Europe, Statkraft.

Recently, Statkraft posted quarter-on-quarter declines in electricity generation and earnings. Its assets generated 15.2TWh in Q2 2025, down from 21.7TWh in Q1, with hydropower contributing 12.6TWh, though generation was 0.9TWh higher than Q2 2024.

Underlying EBITDA fell to US$440 million from US$1.1 billion in the previous quarter, reflecting this decline in electricity generation.