‘Tailwinds in Germany, Czech Republic and Japan are good for our products and solutions’: Sunman Energy on opportunities in overseas market

By PV Tech
Manufacturing, Companies, Markets & Finance, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia, Europe

'Tailwinds in Germany, Czech Republic and Japan are good for our products and solutions': Sunman Energy on opportunities in overseas market

European Energy seeks Queensland government approval for 1.1GW solar project

‘Optimising products to meet Chinese market demand’: Stäubli on strategy in China and expansion

SMA presents Sunny Central Flex for solar, battery storage and hydrogen electrolysers at Intersolar 2024

‘Maintaining a flexible production strategy’: Runergy on its plans for European expansion at Intersolar Europe 2024

Maxeon sues Aiko Solar for technology patent infringement in Germany

Oxford PV unveils 26.6% perovskite tandem module

Warning of ‘crazy’ price pressures in European PV as Intersolar 2024 gets underway

DNV: Global grid capacity needs to grow 2.5 times by 2050

Global Solar Council calls for adequate financing to meet energy transition targets

Dennis Shi, President, Sunman Energy
Sunman Energy is founded by a group of industry veterans. Image: PV Tech

At SNEC 2024, PV Tech spoke with Dennis Shi, president of Sunman Energy, about the company’s products, his views on markets offering great potential and financing.

Shi said a lot of commercial rooftops could not install solar PV systems due to their weight and structural limitations. To address this problem, Sunman Energy has produced lightweight crystalline silicon modules, including the 520W frameless SMF lightweight solar modules and 520W Dragonfly, which is 60% lighter than equivalent conventional glass modules.

Both products are compatible with conventional mounting methods, enabling Sunman Energy to tap into the opportunities in the broader market.

Moreover, as Sunman Energy is a technology company founded by a group of industry veterans aiming to deliver the future of Solar, it commercialised the world’s first glass-free, lightweight and flexible panel – the eArc. Replacing glass completely, eArc brings solar power to markets and application scenarios that were previously impossible.

With a current production capacity of 1GW, Sunman Energy is optimistic about the German, Czech and Japanese markets. Shi said Germany’s recent approval of ‘Solarpaket I’ reforms is “very good for rooftop solar adoption”, while the Czech Republic’s subsidies for companies to install rooftop solar has driven market demand in the country. In Japan, the government announced a feed-in tariff programme for residential and commercial and Industrial (C&I) solar installations.

“All of these tailwinds are really good for our products and solutions,” Shi said.

Looking ahead, Shi said financing has become more difficult to obtain in general, and this has affected the company “to a certain degree”, but Sunman Energy successfully secured financing this year which, in addition to the drop of crystalline silicon prices, allowed the company to become more scalable.

china, europe, pv modules, snec, SNEC 2024, solar pv, sunman energy

European Energy’s 103MW Troia solar farm in Italy was completed last year. Image: European Energy.

European Energy seeks Queensland government approval for 1.1GW solar project

June 20, 2024
European Energy is seeking Queensland government approval to pursue a 1.3GWp (1.1GWac) solar PV project in Australia.
Image: PV Tech
‘Optimising products to meet Chinese market demand’: Stäubli on strategy in China and expansion

June 19, 2024
Eric Ast-Comoli, global head of OEM Renewable Energy at Stäubli, discussed the company’s strategy in China, expansion plan and capacity.
runergy
‘Maintaining a flexible production strategy’: Runergy on its plans for European expansion at Intersolar Europe 2024

June 19, 2024
PV Tech speaks with the Ellen Wang, VP of global sales at Runergy, about the company's market position and work in the European solar sector.
Image: Maxeon

Maxeon sues Aiko Solar for technology patent infringement in Germany

June 19, 2024
Singapore-headquartered solar manufacturer Maxeon Solar Technologies has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Aiko Solar and its partners in Europe.
oxford-module-closeup

Oxford PV unveils 26.6% perovskite tandem module

June 19, 2024
Perovskite solar cell researcher Oxford PV has unveiled a new perovskite-silicon tandem module in conjunction with German module producer Sunmaxx, with a record conversion efficiency of 26.6%.
crazy-price-pressure-in-European-PV-at-Intersolar-2024-conference

Warning of ‘crazy’ price pressures in European PV as Intersolar 2024 gets underway

June 19, 2024
A leading German solar distributor has predicted “crazy” ongoing pricing pressures in Europe as the PV industry continues to face huge product oversupply and competition prompted by the easing of the recent energy crisis in Europe.

