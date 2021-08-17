Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Sunworks boosted by Solcius deal as residential revenue jumps

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Americas

Latest

Sunworks boosted by Solcius deal as residential revenue jumps

News

Spain to hold auction for 3.3GW of solar PV and wind in October

News

ReNew Power completes merger with SPAC RMG II

News

US residential solar prices fall by largest amount since 2017

News

Q&A: JA Solar’s Henning Schulze talks European strategy, vertical integration and solar module procurement

Features, Interviews

Shift to 100% renewables may lead to nearly 10-fold rise in number of solar jobs by 2050

News

Encavis sees revenue rise thanks to new Spanish solar projects

News

TZS profits soar as 210mm wafer plans take shape

News

Brazil’s Cemig confirms 4.8GW of entries for solar and wind auction

News

California agency backs solar and storage mandate for new commercial buildings

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Sunworks now has a presence in 12 US states following the acquisition of Solcius. Image: Solcius/Twitter.

US solar and storage installer Sunworks has seen its second quarter revenue surge following its acquisition of peer Solcius earlier in the year.

In the three months to the end of June, Sunworks posted revenue of US$32.1 million, up from US$9.9 million recorded in the same quarter last year, reflecting a US$22.8 million contribution from Solcius.

While Sunworks recorded gross margin of 47.2%, compared to 24.9% in Q2 2020, reflecting the contribution from Solcius as well as “operational improvements”, the company posted a net loss of US$1.9 million, compared to a net loss of US$1.5 million in the same quarter last year.

“With the integration of Solcius largely completed, we have made meaningful progress in improving all facets of our organisation,” said Gaylon Morris, who became Sunworks CEO in January.

When Sunworks announced its US$51.8 million deal acquisition of Solcius in April, the company said the deal would create a solar provider with a presence in 12 US states.

As a result of the transaction, the portion of Sunworks’ revenue from residential installations has increased significantly. While the residential market represented 19% of revenues in Q2 2020, it increased to 78% in the most recent quarter.

Sunworks management revealed in the company’s results announcement that the uncertain macroeconomic environment created by the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to have a “significant, adverse impact” on the business.

Revenue and gross profit in Q2 were both negatively impacted by governmental responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sunworks said, which delayed pre-construction approvals and installation activity for some solar projects.

“Of concern is how the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread and could continue to adversely impact our ability to source materials used in our operations or affect our ability to complete ongoing installations in a timely manner,” the company said.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
company results, covid-19, financial results, mergers and acquisitions, residential, rooftop pv, rooftop solar, Solcius, sunworks, sunworks inc

Read Next

Encavis sees revenue rise thanks to new Spanish solar projects

August 16, 2021
German independent power producer (IPP) Encavis reported revenue growth in the first half of the year due to the contribution of two new Spanish PV plants that offset the impact of weaker weather conditions.

California agency backs solar and storage mandate for new commercial buildings

August 16, 2021
The California Energy Commission has approved rules that would require new buildings, including multifamily housing and commercial structures, to be equipped with solar and battery storage.

Maxeon Q2 dogged by supply chain volatility and factory closures

August 13, 2021
Maxeon Solar Technologies has said it may face manufacturing disruptions if it is unable to mitigate the impacts of raw material and component cost increases from its suppliers.

SPAC files SEC form in connection with Atlas Power merger

August 13, 2021
Special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) CBRE Acquisition Holdings (CBHA) has filed Form S-4 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding its merger with solar developer Atlas Power

SMA tightens supplier, stockpiling strategies as delivery constraints set to bite

August 12, 2021
SMA Solar Technology saw inverter sales decline in the first half of 2021 and warned of potential delivery capacity constraints in H2 because of the ongoing strained supply situation for electronic components.

Shoals Technologies reports record Q2 revenue despite components slide

August 11, 2021
US solar balance of systems (BOS) solutions provider Shoals Technology Group reported a record Q2 revenue increase of 38% on last year, bringing the total to US$59.7 million. Its system solutions grew 62% year-on-year and contributed an increased share of last quarter’s revenue compared with the same period the year before

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Maxeon Q2 dogged by supply chain volatility and factory closures

News

Encavis sees revenue rise thanks to new Spanish solar projects

News

TZS profits soar as 210mm wafer plans take shape

News

Meyer Burger manufacturing ramp-up delayed by supply bottlenecks

News

How solar-backed virtual power plants can displace peaker plants

Features, Interviews

FTC Solar turning to alternative shipping methods as losses forecast to mount in third quarter

News

Upcoming Events

Shade modeling for utility-scale PV plants: Why it matters and what you should do about it

Upcoming Webinars
August 19, 2021
At 9am (PT) | 6pm (CEST)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

How JA Solar’s premium modules benefit Europe’s residential, commercial and utility PV segments

Upcoming Webinars
August 26, 2021
10am (CEST)

The importance of product reliability and system value of a 600W+ module in achieving the lowest LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
September 2, 2021
7am (PT) | 4pm (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021