The future of home energy is intelligent, not just bigger: MOVA LumeGret on redefining residential power management

The residential solar and storage market is undergoing a fundamental transformation—one that extends far beyond simply adding more battery capacity to homes. According to Roger Shen, president of MOVA LumeGret, the industry is evolving from standalone hardware solutions toward intelligent home energy ecosystems that maximise the value of every kilowatt-hour generated.
“We see our role not as a hardware vendor, but as an enabler of a fundamental shift from centralised grid dependency to distributed energy autonomy—a transition that European households are increasingly demanding,” Shen told PV Tech at Intersolar Europe in Munich last week.
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This philosophy underpins MOVA LumeGret’s newly unveiled S4800 intelligent residential energy management platform, which integrates solar generation, scalable battery storage, AI-powered energy optimisation and EV charging into a unified system. The solution addresses growing European demand for accessible home energy management that reduces electricity costs while protecting homeowners against grid capacity constraints, blackouts and price volatility.
What makes the S4800 different
While residential solar-plus-storage systems have proliferated across Europe, MOVA positions its latest offering as a departure from conventional approaches. Rather than focusing purely on storage capacity or hardware specifications, the S4800 emphasises intelligent energy orchestration through the company’s LumeGret Orbit platform.
The system offers modular battery options of 3kWh and 5kWh, expandable to 15kWh and 25kWh respectively, with support for up to 4.8kW PV input. It delivers up to 3kW on-grid output, 3.6kW backup power and 6.6kW EV charging capability, achieving up to 99.8% MPPT efficiency in an IP65-rated outdoor design.
But the hardware specifications tell only part of the story. What distinguishes the S4800, according to Shen, is how AI-driven software coordinates these components to optimise energy flows in real time.
“AI is at the core of our LumeGret Orbit energy management platform,” Shen explained. “Orbit continuously analyses solar generation, home energy consumption, battery status, weather forecasts and dynamic electricity tariffs to optimise every energy flow in real time.”
The platform automatically determines when to charge, store, or discharge energy, helping homeowners maximise solar self-consumption without requiring constant manual intervention. MOVA’s FluxCharge technology further coordinates battery storage and EV charging to utilise surplus solar energy more efficiently.
Targeting Europe’s energy transition
MOVA is launching the S4800 with a clear geographic focus. Europe represents the primary market, with initial emphasis on Germany, the Netherlands, and France—regions where residential solar adoption is accelerating amid ongoing energy security concerns and grid capacity challenges.
Mass production is scheduled to begin by the end of June, with broader commercial availability planned for Q3 2026. The company is expanding through online channels and installer networks, with plans to strengthen its presence through major European retail partners including OBI and Bauhaus.
When asked about pricing strategy in an increasingly competitive market, Shen emphasised value over cost competition. “While final pricing will be announced closer to launch, our focus now is on delivering greater overall value rather than competing purely on price,” he said. “The S4800 combines multiple functions within one system … For homeowners, this means a simplified energy solution with easy installation and improved long-term savings.”
Intelligence as competitive advantage
As the residential solar and storage market becomes more crowded, MOVA’s differentiation strategy centers on software intelligence rather than hardware alone. Through the MOVA Home App, users can monitor energy production, storage levels, household consumption, and system performance in real time from anywhere, with remote control functions, energy reports and automated optimisation.
“The user experience is designed to be intuitive and accessible,” Shen noted. “Users can explore detailed energy data, and homeowners can rely on automated optimisation to enjoy the benefits without needing technical expertise.”
This approach reflects MOVA’s broader market positioning. The company’s portfolio spans multiple residential scenarios, from balcony energy storage solutions to whole-home energy management systems, addressing what Shen describes as an industry evolution “from standalone batteries toward intelligent home energy ecosystems.”
“We believe the future of home energy storage will be defined not only by hardware performance, but also by software intelligence,” Shen said. “As the industry evolves from standalone products to integrated energy systems, Orbit will become our key advantage.”
The LumeGret S4800 will be available globally in 2026Q3, joining MOVA LumeGret’s expanding portfolio as European demand for accessible, intelligent energy solutions continues to grow. Awareness of the benefits of residential solar and storage—protection against blackouts, price fluctuations and grid dependency—is higher than ever, creating opportunities for companies that can deliver more than just hardware components.
For more information about MOVA LumeGret’s intelligent residential energy management solutions, visit the company’s website at www.mova.tech.