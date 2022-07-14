TRC Companies acquires solar engineering company Blue Oak Energy

Over the past 17 years, Blue Oak Energy has developed more than 12GW of solar projects in the US. Image: Unsplash.

Consulting and engineering renewables TRC Companies has acquired solar PV and storage engineering company Blue Oak Energy, strengthening its renewable energy capabilities.

The acquisition will expand the consulting company development operations of renewable energy by “supporting projects from concept to operation”, according to Christopher Vincze, CEO and chairman at TRC.

The Sacramento-headquartered engineering company specialises in engineering for commercial and utility-scale solar PV and operates in over 30 US states.

It has so far developed more than 12GW of solar projects and has delivered 6GW of solar PV through permit and construction.

“This acquisition reinforces our strategic growth objectives, including a major expansion of our Climate Solutions offering, and strengthens our well-established ability to deliver integrated solutions for a wide range of renewable energy projects,” added Vincze.