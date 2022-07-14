Subscribe
Group Licence
News

TRC Companies acquires solar engineering company Blue Oak Energy

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Americas

Latest

TRC Companies acquires solar engineering company Blue Oak Energy

News

Global LCOE of utility-scale solar fell 13% in 2021, IRENA says

News

European PPAs ‘remain attractive’ despite 47% year-over-year increase

News

Community solar firm Summit Ridge bags investment to expand geographic footprint

News

‘Pronounced slowdown’ in corporate solar funding as inflation bites

News

Inside Maxeon’s diversified home energy strategy

Editors' Blog, Features

Spain slaps windfall tax on power companies

News

REC Solar wins EU grant to build 2GW HJT plant in France

News

Svea Solar, Wallbox partner to add EV charging solutions to home solar offering

News

Trina Solar claims record 24.5% efficiency for 210mm PERC cells

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Over the past 17 years, Blue Oak Energy has developed more than 12GW of solar projects in the US. Image: Unsplash.

Consulting and engineering renewables TRC Companies has acquired solar PV and storage engineering company Blue Oak Energy, strengthening its renewable energy capabilities.

The acquisition will expand the consulting company development operations of renewable energy by “supporting projects from concept to operation”, according to Christopher Vincze, CEO and chairman at TRC.

The Sacramento-headquartered engineering company specialises in engineering for commercial and utility-scale solar PV and operates in over 30 US states.

It has so far developed more than 12GW of solar projects and has delivered 6GW of solar PV through permit and construction.

“This acquisition reinforces our strategic growth objectives, including a major expansion of our Climate Solutions offering, and strengthens our well-established ability to deliver integrated solutions for a wide range of renewable energy projects,” added Vincze.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
acquisition, blue oak energy, commercial solar, engineering, trc companies, us solar, us utility-scale solar

Read Next

‘The time for rhetoric is over’: US solar companies demand movement on budget bill

July 12, 2022
Hundreds of US solar and energy storage companies have implored US lawmakers to pass a budget reconciliation bill containing solar downstream and manufacturing supports.

EDP buys Polish distributed solar installer as it eyes greater sector dominance

July 12, 2022
EDP has continued its renewables drive in Poland with the acquisition of distributed solar PV installer Zielona Energia.

Satellite data reveals extent of solar project delays in Texas

July 11, 2022
One-third of utility-scale solar projects slated to complete in Texas in this year are either on hold or yet to start, new analysis has claimed.

SSE-backed Renewco acquires 2GW US solar, energy storage pipeline

July 7, 2022
Scotland-based renewables developer Renewco Power has acquired a 2GW pipeline of US-based solar and energy storage assets from Beaufort Rosemary.

Onward Energy to acquire 1.2GW portfolio of US solar assets

July 6, 2022
IPP Onward Energy has entered into a bidding agreement to acquire 1,171MW of operating solar assets from Global Atlantic Financial Group.

Nelnet strengthens renewables division with GRNE Solar acquisition

July 5, 2022
Financial services and technology company Nelnet has acquired GRNE Solar, an EPC that designs and installs residential, commercial and utility-scale solar in the US Midwest.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

REC Solar wins EU grant to build 2GW HJT plant in France

News

‘The time for rhetoric is over’: US solar companies demand movement on budget bill

News

Spain slaps windfall tax on power companies

News

Trina Solar to build 71MW floating solar project in Malaysia after winning state tender

News

EDP buys Polish distributed solar installer as it eyes greater sector dominance

News

Inside Maxeon’s diversified home energy strategy

Editors' Blog, Features

Upcoming Events

Factors Impacting PV Module Supply out to 2030

Upcoming Webinars
July 19, 2022
Free Webinar - 10am and 6pm BST

The UK’s solar landscape to 2030: factors driving growth & challenges from global supply-chains

Upcoming Webinars
July 20, 2022
Free Webinar - 10am BST

3D solar PV design software to optimise your rooftop solar and energy storage sales process

Upcoming Webinars
July 21, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

How string inverters are delivering LCOE benefits for large modern solar farms

Upcoming Webinars
July 27, 2022
9am (UTC +2) / 3pm (UTC +8)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London
© Solar Media Limited 2022