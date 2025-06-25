SOLV Energy acquires Spartan Infrastructure

The two companies share a longstanding partnership, having jointly delivered several major solar projects across the Southwestern, South Central, and Mountain West regions of the US.

Calling the acquisition “highly strategic,” George Hershman, CEO of SOLV Energy, said that Spartan’s expertise in transmission infrastructure “complements” their capabilities.

Through this move, the San Diego, California-headquartered firm aims to build vertically integrated services to support the expansion of the US power grid across more forms of energy. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This is the latest acquisition for the company in 2025, after it acquired California-based drilling contractor Sacramento Drilling Inc at the beginning of the year. The firm, known for its expertise in piling and foundation drilling for solar installations, enabled the secure placement of steel racking systems. SOLV Energy stated that the acquisition supports its renewable energy solutions capabilities and that both companies were set to collaborate on upcoming projects.

Recently, SOLV Energy announced that it was building over 6GW of utility-scale solar and storage capacity across the country. The plans were unveiled during the American Clean Power Association’s Clean Power 2025 conference held in Arizona. The portfolio included projects in the US states of Arizona, California, Mississippi, Nevada, Oregon, and Texas, owned by developers such as Arevon, Clēnera, and Sol Systems, with whom SOLV had previously collaborated.

Additionally, the firm announced that it was gearing up to build projects for NewSun Energy, Enfinity Global, and Panamint Capital – marking its first partnership with these firms. Construction activities are expected to begin within the year, as the company expands its national presence.