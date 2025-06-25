Subscribe To Premium
SOLV Energy acquires Spartan Infrastructure

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Jolywood unveils Niwa Home Super Residential Energy Solution

Features, Interviews

First Solar sells US$311.8 million in 45X manufacturing tax credits

Iberdrola Group appoints Avangrid CEO as new head

SOLV Energy acquires Spartan Infrastructure

Solar and wind set new generation record in Australia’s NEM

Australia’s New South Wales government earmarks AU$2.1 billion for transmission infrastructure

BrightNight, Cordelio Power power 300MW solar PV plant in Arizona

LONGi to build 1.4GW BC solar module factory with Indonesia’s Pertamina

FRV launches 55MW project in Armenia, country’s largest

Waaree, Viet Khanh sign MoU for 100MWp solar project in Vietnam

The two companies share a longstanding partnership, having jointly delivered several major solar projects across the Southwestern, South Central, and Mountain West regions of the US. Image: SOLV Energy.
US renewable energy engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor SOLV Energy has acquired high-voltage (HV) transmission contractor Spartan Infrastructure. 

Spartan specialises in transmission and distribution (T&D) and its acquisition boosts SOLV Energy’s ability to offer integrated energy solutions. The deal gives Spartan greater scale and financial support for larger projects. It also marks a strategic expansion for SOLV Energy into the growing US power infrastructure market. 

The two companies share a longstanding partnership, having jointly delivered several major solar projects across the Southwestern, South Central, and Mountain West regions of the US. 

Calling the acquisition “highly strategic,” George Hershman, CEO of SOLV Energy, said that Spartan’s expertise in transmission infrastructure “complements” their capabilities. 

Through this move, the San Diego, California-headquartered firm aims to build vertically integrated services to support the expansion of the US power grid across more forms of energy. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. 

This is the latest acquisition for the company in 2025, after it acquired California-based drilling contractor Sacramento Drilling Inc at the beginning of the year. The firm, known for its expertise in piling and foundation drilling for solar installations, enabled the secure placement of steel racking systems. SOLV Energy stated that the acquisition supports its renewable energy solutions capabilities and that both companies were set to collaborate on upcoming projects.

Recently, SOLV Energy announced that it was building over 6GW of utility-scale solar and storage capacity across the country. The plans were unveiled during the American Clean Power Association’s Clean Power 2025 conference held in Arizona. The portfolio included projects in the US states of Arizona, California, Mississippi, Nevada, Oregon, and Texas, owned by developers such as Arevon, Clēnera, and Sol Systems, with whom SOLV had previously collaborated. 

Additionally, the firm announced that it was gearing up to build projects for NewSun Energy, Enfinity Global, and Panamint Capital – marking its first partnership with these firms. Construction activities are expected to begin within the year, as the company expands its national presence. 

