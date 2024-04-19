Trina Solar to provide 117MW of Vertex modules to PetroGreen for use in the Philippines

Chinese module manufacturer Trina Solar has signed a master sales agreement with Filipino energy company PetroGreen, and will provide 117MW of modules to the latter’s projects in the Philippines.
The companies have worked together since 2015, and the latest agreement was signed in Singapore by Todd Li, president of Trina Solar Asia Pacific, and Maria Victoria M Olivar, senior vice president for commercial operations and business development at PetroGreen.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
This deal will see Trina deliver modules for projects belonging to the Rizal Green Energy Corporation, a subsidiary of PetroGreen, itself the renewable energy developer of the PetroEnergy Resources Corporation. The deal will see Rizal deploy Trina modules at projects in the municipalities of San Jose and Nueva Ecija, and in the provinces of Pangasinan and Isabela.
The companies also noted that Trina would provide modules from its Vertex series, a range of n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) products. Last month, Trina announced a new power conversion efficiency milestone for its Vertex N range of modules, as it looks to improve the efficiency of its products.
“The Philippines boasts immense potential to harness solar energy to meet its rising energy demands,” said Elva Wang, head of South-East Asia at Trina Solar Asia Pacific. “This expansion of our partnership underscores our mutual commitment to long-term collaboration and the continued growth of renewable energy initiatives in the Philippines.”
The Philippines has made ambitious targets to expand its renewable power sector, with the government looking to grow its installed renewable capacity from 1.8GW as of last year to 20GW by 2040.
By January of this year, the Philippines had awarded tenders for 3.4GW of renewable power capacity, and Upgrade Energy Philippines has made plans to install 700MW of new rooftop and ground-mounted solar capacity, with the relative lack of land areas available for solar installations in the Philippines presenting an obstacle to large, utility-scale installations.