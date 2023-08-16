News

UbiQD and First Solar to continue research into quantum dot nanoparticles

By JP Casey
Manufacturing, Materials
Americas

Latest

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
First Solar and UbiQD first announced plans to conduct collaborative research in 2022. Credit: First Solar

Materials manufacturer UbiQD and solar developer First Solar have signed an agreement to develop the former’s fluorescent quantum dot technology for use in solar modules.

The companies, both of which are based in the US, first announced plans to collaborate on research in 2022, and this week’s agreement will see them continue UbiQD’s research into quantum dots. These are semiconductor nanoparticles with high efficiency photoluminescence in a range of colours of light.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

As a result, solar modules built with quantum dots could absorb a greater range of light, and convert it to electricity, potentially making such systems more efficient than others.

“With First Solar’s domain expertise and leadership position in multi-gigawatt-scale solar, we are excited to be working together on the potential to enhance panel efficiency using quantum dot technology,” said UbiQD CEO Hunter McDaniel. “If successful, this application in solar modules will be a perfect example of the broad applicability of our core technology.”

While neither company specified how the research would be conducted, nor what they expect to come from the studied, UbiQD’s work in agriculture and solar windows could point to possible uses for quantum dots in the solar sector.

The company’s flagship product, the UbiGro film, applies a layer of these dots to the rooves of greenhouses, converting ultraviolet and blue light to the red end of the light spectrum, which encourages greater plant growth.

UbiQD’s solar windows, meanwhile, use dots in the centre of the windows receive sunlight and reflect it to the edge of the window, where solar cells are located, allowing the window to generate electricity without having to connect receivers to cells with cables, an integral aspect of transparent solar generation.

Considering UbiQD’s experience in construction and ensuring solar efficiency in aspects of the built environment, further research into the application of quantum dots alongside a leading solar manufacturer could be of benefit for the building-integrated PV (BIPV) sector.

While logistical challenges have limited the implementation of BIPV systems, where buildings will often have to be designed around specialised solar modules, the potential decarbonisation benefits of expanding the BIPV sector are significant.

“The integration of BIPV solutions and nature-based strategies in city planning and design offers a unique opportunity for transforming the urban landscape into greener, more resilient, and energy-efficient spaces,” wrote architect Dr. Silke Krawietz in the latest issue of the PV Tech Power magazine.

“To realise this vision, it is essential for stakeholders from various sectors, including the building industry, finance sector, and local governments, to collaborate and develop innovative solutions that promote the adoption of BIPV and nature-based solutions.”

While First Solar has not made significant strides into BIPV, its involvement could deliver some of the collaboration Krawietz called for, and the company’s leadership is optimistic about the potential for growth alongside UbiQD.

“As we work towards developing the next generation of photovoltaics, we are exploring a range of enhancements that could allow us to convert more sunlight into energy,” said First Solar chief technology officer Markus Gloeckler. “We are interested in the potential use of quantum dots in optimising the absorption of light and look forward to continuing our work with UbiQD on exploring this possibility.”

This will be welcome news for First Solar, which today announced that it had uncovered four instances of unethical recruitment and labour practices at a facility in Malaysia.

Fast-tracking innovative U.S. PV technologies into mass production

31 August 2023
A special webinar where we look more closely at U.S.-owned PV innovation, some of the companies at the heart of this, and the pivotal role that the U.S. Department of Energy has been playing in identifying and supporting new start-up PV manufacturers that could truly make a difference in coming years. Moderated by PV Tech’s Dr. Finlay Colville, the webinar will feature contributions from leading players at the U.S. Department of Energy’s America-Made Network program and its America-Made Solar Prize initiative, in addition to hearing from some of the companies that have already been short-listed through these efforts and are expected to play a key role in U.S. solar manufacturing in coming years.

PV CellTech USA

3 October 2023
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 3-4 October 2023 is our first PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.

PV ModuleTech USA

21 May 2024
Understanding the PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2024 & 2025. The conference gathers together developers, independent power producers and module suppliers to the U.S. solar market as well as EPCs, banks, investors, technical advisory and testing & certification specialists.
building integrated pv, first solar, nanoparticles, quantum dot, research, ubiqd

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Upcoming Events

© Solar Media Limited 2023