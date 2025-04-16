Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

UK grid connection reform to unlock 65GW of utility-scale solar

By Molly Green and George Heynes
Markets & Finance, Policy
Europe

Latest

Chinese, Indian and US companies lead solar EPC rankings

News

Complete Solaria revives SunPower name, will list under SPWR ticker

News

Easing Europe’s grid constraints: a developer’s perspective

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

UK grid connection reform to unlock 65GW of utility-scale solar

News

Adapting PV projects to climate change requires better data

Features, Guest Blog

Fortescue breaks ground on 190MW solar PV plant in Western Australia, eyes ‘real zero’ by 2030

News

Europe contracts 1.6GW of renewable energy capacity in March

News

Global off-grid solar investment falls 30% year-on-year to U$300 million

News

Australia’s federal election: a defining moment in the energy transition

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Renewables will need policy support to be ‘economically optimal’ – BloombergNEF

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A NextEnergy Capital project in the UK.
The grid connection reform could also unlock 7.6GW of battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity by 2030. Image: NextEnergy Capital.

UK energy regulator Ofgem has approved plans to remove so-called ‘zombie projects’ from the country’s grid connection queue, and streamline the connection process for renewable power projects that are most needed, which could trigger an increase in proposals for new PV projects in the UK.

The long-anticipated grid connection reforms were first put forward by the National Energy System Operator (NESO) with the aim of reducing the number of projects awaiting connection to the UK electricity grid.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

According to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), companies are currently waiting up to 15 years to be connected, with the length of the queue growing tenfold in the last five years.

Ofgem said that as of February 2025, 756GW worth of projects were in the queue, with 587GW at transmission and 178GW on the distribution network. These figures far exceed what is needed for either Clean Power 2030 (CP30) or net zero by 2050.

As such, the regulator has made good on its minded-to decision to approve the reforms. The details of how the new process will work are mostly unchanged from earlier this year.

The move is anticipated to be a major boon to the UK’s solar PV sector. According to a spokesperson from the energy regulator, Ofgem expects a sizeable increase in Gate 2 offers, from 39GW to 65GW. Trade association Solar Energy UK also believes the reformation of the grid connection queue is likely to spearhead utility-scale solar PV developments.

“Reforming the connections queue is critical to reaching Clean Power by 2030 and paving the way for the 60GW industry to deliver. While we welcome Ofgem’s announcement in principle, the government must ensure network operators do not impose arbitrary caps that disadvantage solar and battery storage,” Chris Hewitt, CEO of Solar Energy UK, said.

“Restricting viable projects would undermine the pipeline needed to achieve the government’s energy mission and contradicts its call to ‘choose Britain’ for investment.”

Read the full version of this story on our sister site, Solar Power Portal.

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

21 May 2025
London, UK
The Renewables Procurement & Revenues Summit serves as the European platform for connecting renewable energy suppliers to the future of energy demand. This includes bringing together a community of European off-takers, renewable generators, utilities, asset owners, and financiers. The challenges ahead are complex, but through collaboration, innovation, and a shared vision, we can navigate uncertainties and forge a sustainable energy future. Let us harness our collective knowledge to advance the renewable energy agenda.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in for all the latest information on The Battery Show Europe 2024 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

UK Solar Summit 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
UK Solar Summit 2025 will look at the role solar currently plays in the energy mix, how this will change over the coming years and how this aligns with net-zero and other government targets. We will break down all these challenges and help build up solutions through discursive panels, motivational keynotes and case studies, with newly added interactive sessions to get you moving and meeting your peers, making the connections you need to boost your business.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
connection queues, europe, grids, legislation, ofgem, policy, uk, zombie projects

Read Next

Image: BayWa r.e.
Premium

Easing Europe’s grid constraints: a developer’s perspective

April 16, 2025
PV Talk: “We need more grid, but there are a lot of challenges and hurdles in expanding the grid,” José Visquert tells PV Tech Premium.
Pexapark PPA capacity graph, March 2025.

Europe contracts 1.6GW of renewable energy capacity in March

April 16, 2025
Europe completed power purchase agreements (PPAs) for 1.6GW of renewable energy capacity in March, according to Pexapark.
Anthony Albanese
Premium

Australia’s federal election: a defining moment in the energy transition

April 16, 2025
In this blog, PV Tech explores how the upcoming Australian federal election could impact the rollout of renewables and solar PV.
Aerial view of a solar PV plant in India from Tata Power

Renewables will need policy support to be ‘economically optimal’ – BloombergNEF

April 15, 2025
Renewable energy will need policy support to reach “economically optimal” levels for the global energy transition, according to BloomberNEF.
Image: Unsplash

AI data centre demand to ‘more than double’ by 2030

April 11, 2025
Artificial Intelligence will “transform” the energy sector over the next decade, according to a report from the International Energy Agency.
Image: Flickr.

German coalition treaty proposes including international carbon ‘offset’ credits in EU emissions targets

April 10, 2025
Germany's proposal to allow international carbon credits to reach EU decarbonisation targets “risks undermining the target’s credibility”, according to think tank Agora.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Pacific Energy completes 61MW solar-wind hybrid to power Western Australian gold mine

News

Summit Ridge Energy and Apollo invest US$400 million in US commercial solar joint venture

News

Renewables will need policy support to be ‘economically optimal’ – BloombergNEF

News

IEA: World reaches 2.2TW of cumulative installed solar capacity

News

Four Republican senators urge ‘stable’ approach to renewables tax credits

News

LONGi updates Hi-MO 9 modules, hits 24.8% conversion efficiency

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Summit Brasil Nordeste 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
April 23, 2025
Fortaleza, Brazil

Large Scale Solar USA 2025

Solar Media Events
April 29, 2025
Dallas, Texas

Intersolar Europe 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
May 7, 2025
Munich, Germany

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.