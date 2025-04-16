UK grid connection reform to unlock 65GW of utility-scale solar

According to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), companies are currently waiting up to 15 years to be connected, with the length of the queue growing tenfold in the last five years.

Ofgem said that as of February 2025, 756GW worth of projects were in the queue, with 587GW at transmission and 178GW on the distribution network. These figures far exceed what is needed for either Clean Power 2030 (CP30) or net zero by 2050.

As such, the regulator has made good on its minded-to decision to approve the reforms. The details of how the new process will work are mostly unchanged from earlier this year.

The move is anticipated to be a major boon to the UK’s solar PV sector. According to a spokesperson from the energy regulator, Ofgem expects a sizeable increase in Gate 2 offers, from 39GW to 65GW. Trade association Solar Energy UK also believes the reformation of the grid connection queue is likely to spearhead utility-scale solar PV developments.

“Reforming the connections queue is critical to reaching Clean Power by 2030 and paving the way for the 60GW industry to deliver. While we welcome Ofgem’s announcement in principle, the government must ensure network operators do not impose arbitrary caps that disadvantage solar and battery storage,” Chris Hewitt, CEO of Solar Energy UK, said.

“Restricting viable projects would undermine the pipeline needed to achieve the government’s energy mission and contradicts its call to ‘choose Britain’ for investment.”

Read the full version of this story on our sister site, Solar Power Portal.