UK trial sees solar provide voltage control services with potential to unlock 1.5GW of new capacity

By Alice Grundy
Solar, wind and battery storage provided the reactive power in the project, with live trials now completed. Image: UK Power Networks.

Up to 1.5GW of new capacity could be unlocked in the south and east of England by using solar, battery storage and wind for voltage control services.

This is one of the findings of the Power Potential project, which was run by UK system operator National Grid ESO and distribution network operator UK Power Networks with the intention of helping to manage the increase in the renewable technologies seen across the country. In particular, the south and east of England have seen a significant rise in renewables, resulting in the need to unlock additional capacity through measures like the Power Potential Project.

A Distributed Energy Resources Management System was created by ZIV Automation for this, enabling the solar, storage and wind to provide reactive power, a service which maintains voltage levels to allow more energy to be transported down existing infrastructure.

As a result, academic project partner the Energy Policy Research Group found that a regional reactive power market in the south east of England could save £19.5 million by 2050 compared to the long-term alternative of investing in traditional devices and close to £100 million if rolled out across Great Britain.

Having completed live trials, National Grid ESO will use the insights to inform its Future of Reactive project looking at how to introduce a competitive market for buying reactive power across Great Britain.

Reactive power has been on the system operator’s agenda for while, and it launched a tender for reactive power absorption to solve a high voltage requirement in October 2019, while a month later Lightsource BP claimed a UK-first by providing reactive power services to National Grid ESO during nighttime hours using power generated by a solar farm.

Graham Stein, network operability manager at National Grid ESO, said that Power Potential’s output will facilitate the continued growth of renewable energy and inform the development of distribution system operator capability.

“It also demonstrates the value of challenging the perceived constraints of organisational and technical boundaries and how risks can be managed with diligence and shared ambition,” he added.

Read Next

Everwood, Prodiel form JV to target gigawatts of new solar projects

June 15, 2021
Everwood Capital and the Prodiel Group have combined to create DVP Solar, a joint-venture (JV) focused on developing large-scale international photovoltaic projects, with gigawatts at various stages of development.

UK developer Anesco sold to JV as it readies for rapid growth

June 14, 2021
UK-based solar developer and O&M provider Anesco has been acquired by a joint venture between US private equity firm Ara Partners and Aksiom Services Group.

ScottishPower kicks off construction of UK’s first hybrid solar-storage-wind site

June 11, 2021
Construction of a 10MW solar farm as part of the UK’s first hybrid solar PV, energy storage and wind site has officially begun.

Statkraft celebrates Albania’s first floating solar site entering commercial operations

June 4, 2021
Statkraft has completed what it claims to be Albania’s first floating solar plant, energising a 500kW, first phase install at the base of a hydropower project on the country’s Banja reservoir.

Scatec to develop 540MW of solar with battery storage following South African tender success

June 2, 2021
Scatec will develop three projects in South Africa totalling 540MW of solar and 225MW / 1,140MWh of battery storage after being awarded preferred bidder status through a government tender.

Investment in Australian renewables down as financing for big batteries soars

June 1, 2021
Financial commitments for utility-scale renewables projects in Australia have slowed to the lowest level in the past five years, according to the Clean Energy Council (CEC), which revealed investment in large-scale batteries in the country is booming.

Most Read

Built solar assets are ‘chronically underperforming’ and modules degrading faster than expected, research finds

News

SNEC 2021: Sungrow FPV sees strong potential for offshore floating solar

News

Canada seeks dispute settlement over ‘unwarranted’ US solar trade tariffs

News

UK ROUND-UP: Solar Energy UK calls for 40GW target; Utility Solar Summit highlights post-subsidy strength

News

Next generation solar: How TOPCon, heterojunction and other n-type technologies are striving for market share

Editors' Blog, Features

Why performance ratio metrics are a thing of the past

Features, Guest Blog

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021
