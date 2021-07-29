Solar Media
Unigreen Energy breaks ground on gigawatt HJT factory

By Sean Rai-Roche
Unigreen Energy breaks ground on gigawatt HJT factory

Meyer Burger to launch solar roof tile product after making IP acquisition

SunPower forms strategic EV charging partnership with Wallbox

Sunnova eyes energy services investments as solar enters ‘new phase’ of maturation

US Senate passes ‘once-in-a-generation’ bipartisan infrastructure deal

Generac raises 2021 outlook after ‘exceptional’ Q2 performance

INSIGHT: Solving solar’s scale dilemma, proper digitalisation and learning lessons from wind

New Jersey unveils details of new solar incentives to support 3.75GW

Renewables now half the price of fossil fuels across Europe, says report

Sunnova, SolarEdge, National Grid partner on New England grid stability project

Unigreen has started construction on the gigawatt factory that was announced last year. Image: Unigreen.

Unigreen Energy has broken ground on a wafer and cell manufacturing plant that will produce 1.3GW of silicon n-type monocrystalline ingots and wafers as well as 1GW of heterojunction technology (HJT) solar cells.

The new EnCore factory in Kaliningrad, Russia, which is along the Baltic coast between Poland and Lithuania, will be located at Chernyakhovsk industrial zone. It will be focused on HJT, which is on the rise now given the strong global demand for highly efficient solar modules. Production is scheduled to start in late 2022.

Ream Management LLC, the majority owner of Russia-based Hevel Solar, a recent pioneer in HJT, is behind the plans.

According to Finlay Colville, head of research at PV Tech’s parent company Solar Media: “Currently, Hevel Solar is the leading producer of heterojunction solar cells globally, and the new site in Kaliningrad has the scope to move Russian PV manufacturing to levels not seen before.

“Focusing on cell supply (as opposed to module supply that necessitates key downstream relationships) also allows the manufacturing entity to focus on technology and production issues, and not be stretched between upstream manufacturing and downstream end-market selling.”

The Gigafactory will become the largest production facility in Europe, that company claimed. It plans to sell most of the produced volumes overseas, including Europe, Asia-Pacific and other regions.

In September last year, PV Tech reported on the initial plans and how, globally, there remains a strong appetite to make n-type variants, including heterojunction, once p-type PERC has reached its limits in efficiency.

LONGi´s Hi-MO N module: A new breakthrough with n-type to lead evolution of efficiency and energy yield

July 22, 2021
Ahead of next week's webinar on the launch of LONGi's Hi-MO N, hosted by PV Tech, we explore the benefits of LONGi's first n-type module to be mass produced.

Mondragon eyes nascent heterojunction market with automatic bussing machine

July 21, 2021
Equipment manufacturer Mondragon Assembly has launched a new automated bussing machine that it hopes can capture much of the heterojunction technology (HJT) and building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) markets.

New PV technologies in new manufacturing regions: has the PV industry finally grown up?

July 16, 2021
Finlay Colville, head of market research at PV Tech Research, explores the critical themes behind the solar industry’s transition from p-type to n-type cell production before previewing PV CellTech Online 2021.
N-type competition intensifying, industry transition could occur earlier than expected, says Jolywood

June 30, 2021
Jolywood is expecting to face stiff competition from other module manufacturers in the n-type solar field, predicting a major manufacturing ramp and investment over the next two years.
Next generation solar: How TOPCon, heterojunction and other n-type technologies are striving for market share

June 17, 2021
In the latest in a series of articles on next generation solar technologies published by PV Tech, Carrie Xiao reports on how the market for n-type technologies including TOPCon and heterojunction is building a head of steam.

PODCAST: What’s driving the n-type revolution and solar surges as the US prepares for summer grid disruption

June 16, 2021
The latest episode of the Solar Media Podcast, sponsored by Honeywell, is now available to stream as we discuss the rise of new solar technologies and the drivers behind the n-type revolution.

